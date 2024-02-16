Texas faces road rematch against No. 3 Houston

Head coach Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns put the team’s 3-2 Big 12 road record on the line Saturday against the Houston Cougars at the Fertita Center.

The Cougars previously broke a 32-32 tie in the all-time series between the two programs less than three weeks ago in Austin with a 76-72 overtime win at the Moody Center, led by a game-high 25 points from senior guard Jamal Shead, the Manor product who has guided Houston to a Final Four, Elite Eight, and Sweet 16.

Texas struggled in the extra period, going 1-of-6 shooting with two turnovers, failing to make a basket for the first 3:53 of overtime and taking only two shots from the field during that stretch. An inability to secure defensive rebounds was a major issue for the Longhorns as the Cougars rebounded three of their four misses in overtime and totaled 15 offensive rebounds that turned into 19 second-chance points and a plus-eight advantage in field-goal attempts.

“We felt like we did a solid job of being physical for the most part of the game until the end of the game when they started to get us on the offensive glass and that’s kind of what helped him get the get the edge over us in the end,” said Texas senior forward Dylan Disu on Thursday.

The nation’s No. 1 defense in adjusted efficiency wasn’t able to completely take Disu and senior guard Max Abmas out of the game — the two players combined for 34 of the 72 points scored by the Longhorns — but neither player was particularly efficient. Disu scored 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting with three turnovers and fouled out in overtime. Abmas needed six free throws to score 20 points thanks to 6-of-15 shooting overall and 2-of-8 shooting from three with three turnovers of his own. No other player scored more than five points for Texas other than sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell, who had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

After hitting a career-high seven threes on 10 attempts against West Virginia on Saturday, Disu’s willingness to take and make shots from the beyond the arc in the pick-and-roll will be key for Texas in Houston.

“There are times in games when we know he’s going to get an open shot in the game because of the way they’re playing the coverage of the pick-and-roll and we’re like, I want you to shoot that first shot,” said Terry on Thursday. “That may be the best shot that we get this whole possession — you’re open, shoot the ball, we don’t need to dribble it into the defense. Take that shot. You worked on that shot. I want that shot.”

In practice this week, Disu worked on getting his three-point shot off without stepping into it because Houston bigs have the athleticism to close out on the pick-and-pop and not compromise by allowing dribble penetration to the guard, an unusual balance only the best defenses can strike against a lethal pick-and-roll combination like Disu and Abmas.

The hope is that Disu’s pick-and-pop ability can unbalance the Houston defense enough to force rotations that allow sophomore guard Chendall Weaver to make back-door cuts or junior guard Tyrese Hunter to get open looks thanks to an extra pass.

“Me being aggressive to score has opened up other things for my teammates and so that’s kind of the way I’m trying to look at it right now,” said Disu.

In the first matchup, Texas only made 6-of-20 threes, not typically a recipe for success against a defense that takes away looks inside 15 feet, including leading the nation in blocked shot rate and ranking fifth in two-point field-goal percentage.

“They come and trap in the post really hard and try to keep you from scoring in the paint from a post feed,” said Terry. “They do a great job with their pick-and-roll defense — they really take the ball out of your primary ball handlers and in doing that they try to cause deflections, they cause turnovers trying to speed you up, put the ball in somebody else’s hands to try to score score behind them.”

As a result, Terry wants the Longhorns to play fast when possible to avoid relying on halfcourt offense against a set Cougars defense. With eight fast-break points in the first meeting, Texas didn’t exactly accomplish that goal as Houston only turned the ball over 10 times — the Cougars boast the No. 7 turnover rate in the country and have experienced guards like Shead and Baylor transfer LJ Cryer handling the ball, so creating transition opportunities from takeaways isn’t easy.

During each four-minute segment of the game, the Texas assistants will track turnovers, offensive rebounds allowed, and winning 50/50 balls.

“They do an incredible job getting to loose balls,” said Terry.

String enough positive segments together and the Longhorns could have a chance to pull off the improbable upset.

Ranking No. 345 in adjusted tempo, Houston wants to turn games into physical slugfests, making opponents settle for three-point shots taken off the dribble and under duress from a defense that forces turnovers by opponents on 25 percent of their possessions.

“It’s gonna be one of those games where you’ve got to be locked in to everything that you need to do for this ballgame,” said Terry.

Houston has a 90-percent win probability with an expected score of 71-59, according to BartTorvik.com. This season at the Fertita Center, the Cougars are 13-0 and haven’t lost at home in 18 straight games dating back to Jan. 2023.

How to watch

TV: CBS

Time: 12:00 p.m. Central

Radio: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every Texas game statewide. Check TexasSports.com for affiliates.