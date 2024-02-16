It’s past time to stop applying conventional wisdom to Arch Manning

Over 600 hundred days later, the first of three tweets by Arch Manning is still indicative of how differently the heir of football’s royal quarterback family approaches everything.

With six words, a hashtag, and a simple camp picture in lieu of a graphic, the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class unexpectedly ended the most high-profile recruitment of the modern era with a commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

It was a shocking decision in the wake of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s 5-7 season in 2021, his first on the Forty Acres, and the commitment from the transfer portal of quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top recruit in the 2021 class who had just spent a season on the bench at Ohio State.

Surely, conventional wisdom held, there was no way that Ewers and Manning could co-exist in the same quarterback room.

Chances both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning will still be on the Texas roster come 2023 season? pic.twitter.com/hW6iUb2Nvf — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 23, 2022

After all, the top 50 high school quarterbacks from the 2017 to 2020 classes transferred at a rate of 70 percent. Ewers fits into that statistic, too.

But even at the time of Manning’s commitment, there was a clear path forward — two years for Ewers to establish himself as a top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and a redshirt season for Manning to adjust to the college game, followed by his ascension to the starting role as Texas transitioned to the SEC.

That path did appear to have little room for deviation until it didn’t. In the aftermath of Ewers missing two full games and the end of another with a second shoulder injury in two years at Texas, buzz began to mount that Ewers was considering returning for his redshirt junior season, a decision he announced officially in January.

Surely, conventional wisdom held, there was no way that Manning would consider sitting for a second straight season.

And yet, it was backup quarterback Maalik Murphy and fourth-string quarterback Charles Wright who departed the program as the intent of Ewers became clear, leaving Manning as the only other returning scholarship quarterback for the 2024 season.

Manning’s steady conviction was no match for the combination of continued conventional thinking and the rumor-mongering opportunism of those trying to capitalize on interest in the young quarterback with the famous last name.

In a recent appearance the Zach Gelb Show, Eli Manning was asked if his nephew should consider entering the transfer portal because of the decision by Ewers.

“No,” replied Manning. “He chose Texas because that’s where he wants to be — that’s where he wants to play football. He’s fond of Coach [Steve] Sarkisian and his offensive scheme. It’s another year for Arch to develop, familiarize himself with the offense, and strengthen himself physically in the weight room. One should always be prepared to play. You never know what might happen.”

In the Manning family, that’s an approach that stands at odds with the new urgency afforded by the transfer portal and one-time transfer waiver at a position that always featured limited opportunities in a limited college window.

“Just because transferring is more accessible now doesn’t mean it’s always the best decision,” said Manning.

A cursory look at Eli Manning’s own trajectory is enough to understand why Arch Manning has a unique perspective on patience — Eli redshirted at Ole Miss and saw action in six games as a backup the following season before taking over as the starter as a redshirt sophomore. If Eli’s experience is an argument for patience, Peyton Manning’s story is about how quickly things can change. The third-string quarterback to start the season, injuries to the starter and backup thrust Peyton into the spotlight as a true freshman.

In Arch Manning’s first interview as a college quarterback at the Sugar Bowl last month, his perspective flipped conventional wisdom about the need to get on the field quickly on its head, but ultimately came straight from his uncle.

“You need a lot of patience, especially nowadays — there’s a bunch of old quarterbacks,” said Manning. “So yeah, he’s discussed that to me.”

The bottom line with Arch Manning is that his approach to his college career remains as inseparable from his last name as the evaluations of him as a high school prospect.

Would Manning have been a three-star prospect if his last name was Smith, as former Rivals national director of recruiting Mike Farrell once suggested?

It’s not only an impossible question to answer, it’s the wrong question to ask. His last name isn’t Smith, it’s Manning, and that matters.

“My grandfather always likes to say in interviews, less is best. Sorry, guys,” Manning joked at the Sugar Bowl.

After a recruiting process that saw the family avoid the camp circuit to somewhat reduce the spotlight and use Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart as a protective shield against the interview demands of his recruitment and constant flow of coaches through the private New Orleans high school who else but a Manning could drop a line like that from a Hall of Famer he simply calls “Red.”

There’s nothing conventional about that wisdom.

And if one of the biggest knocks on Manning during his recruitment from people like Farrell desperate to remain relevant or trolls in opposing fanbases was his competition level playing private school football behind a bad offensive line, doesn’t another year to continue improving as the backup make sense?

“Practice is way different,” said Manning. “I mean, when you’re in high school and you’re kind of the guy, the coaches love you. In practice now, it’s tough and I like it that way because they want what’s best for you.”

What Sarkisian wants for his star signee is to be prepared when he does get on the field for the Longhorns in earnest.

“I referenced it last year kind of middle of the season about the growth that he really started to take there in the second half of the season, all the way up until the Sugar Bowl there,” said Sarkisian on National Signing Day. “So again, my my idea especially at the quarterback position, I just don’t want to hurry up and get a guy on the field. I want to make sure when he gets on the field that he plays great football.”

Just don’t listen to conventional wisdom about when that will happen and whether it will be at Texas.

“I think Arch has got an extremely bright future. We’re very fortunate to to have him on our roster.”