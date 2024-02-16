Longhorns Daily News: Chris Del Conte wants Texas football to play Texas A&M on Thanksgiving Day

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte likes to shake things up.

He’s good at it, too, including his recent suggestion that Texas and Texas A&M’s renewed football rivalry should be played on Thanksgiving Day each year, rather than the day after.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte says Texas will play Texas A&M annually in football, and his hope “is to move it back to Thursday” of Thanksgiving week. pic.twitter.com/2Gp7NkhM8C — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) February 14, 2024

Interesting, indeed.

Texas women’s basketball takes on Iowa State tomorrow at 3pm Central.