Longhorns Daily News: Chris Del Conte wants Texas football to play Texas A&M on Thanksgiving Day

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte likes to shake things up.
He’s good at it, too, including his recent suggestion that Texas and Texas A&M’s renewed football rivalry should be played on Thanksgiving Day each year, rather than the day after.
Texas AD Chris Del Conte says Texas will play Texas A&M annually in football, and his hope “is to move it back to Thursday” of Thanksgiving week. pic.twitter.com/2Gp7NkhM8C— Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) February 14, 2024
Interesting, indeed.
- Texas women’s basketball takes on Iowa State tomorrow at 3pm Central.
see you soon, March #HookEm pic.twitter.com/NsgArVSUTR— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 15, 2024
- Texas softball will face a slew of opponents in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational tournament this weekend, including Tennessee, Stanford, North Carolina, Kentucky and Northwestern. Tune in for Texas’ first matchup versus Tennessee later this afternoon.
️ GAME DAY ‼️https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm | @vivicmartinez23 pic.twitter.com/1BLxweFUfT— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) February 16, 2024
