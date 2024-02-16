Jalin Flores grand slam fuels 7-3 victory by No. 16 Texas over San Diego

The 50th season at UFCU Disch-Falk Field opened with a bang into a stiff wind when sophomore shortstop Jalin Flores sent a sixth-inning grand slam into the new Yeti Yard in left-center field to send the No. 16 Texas Longhorns to a 7-3 win over the San Diego Toreros on Friday.

Down 3-2 with two outs and the bases loaded, Flores connected on a flat 1-2 breaking ball out over the plate, launching a no-doubt home run into the breeze blowing in from left field that gusted to 25 miles per hour during the game.

The huge swing by Flores flashed the raw power for the San Antonio product who is stepping into an every-day role at shortstop this season facing big expectations to improve from from a freshman season that saw Flores bat .175 with a strikeout rate of 35.9 percent.

Hitting in the three hole, Flores came through in a 2-of-5 performance supplemented by multi-hit games from sophomore first baseman Jared Thomas and redshirt senior third baseman Peyton Powell ahead of him in the lineup as both players drove in a run apiece.

Down 2-0 after San Diego scored two runs in the third inning, Texas left fielder Porter Brown reached on a throwing error by the third baseman and scored on a single by freshman designated hitter Nik Sanders.

Texas missed a chance to get back in the game in the fifth inning when Thomas drew a four-pitch walk, Powell singled into left field on the first pitch he saw, and Flores singled to left on an 0-2 pitch to load the bases. The rally fizzled, however, when second baseman Jack O’Dowd grounded into a fielder’s choice to the pitcher and Brown flied out to right field.

After the Toreros added a third run with a single in the top of the sixth inning, the Longhorns responded with the decisive bottom of the frame.

With one out, sophomore right fielder Max Belyeu drew a full-count walk in a tough at bat and redshirt junior catcher Kimble Shuessler followed with a single before a two-out knock from Thomas drove in Belyeu to set up the grand slam by Flores after Powell drew another full-count walk.

Powell drove in the final run for Texas with a triple in the seventh.

The Friday starter for the Longhorns, redshirt junior right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr., gave up his two earned runs in the third on a single, single, walk, and single, leaving the game after five innings having allowed five hits, two walks, and a hit by pitch with six strikeouts.

Sophomore right-hander Max Grubbs allowed the third run by San Diego on two hits in his one inning of work, but the following three relievers went the final three innings scattering five hits with five strikeouts. Junior college transfers Grant Fontenot and Gage Boehm both flashed their power arms in setup roles despite allowing two hits apiece.

Wellllll, it’s the Big Show. @boehm_gage picks up a K to end the top of the 8th and the Horns lead, 6-3!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/hovpD4N60c — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) February 17, 2024

In the ninth, junior left-hander David Shaw struggled to find the strike zone in his return from minor Tommy John surgery, eventually stranding two runners after giving up a walk, wild pitch, and a single by striking out the final two batters for the save.

After breaking the three-game losing streak against San Diego, first pitch for Texas on Saturday is at 2:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.