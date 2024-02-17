Steve Sarkisian’s contract extension will make him one of college football’s highest-paid coaches

The calculated gamble that Texas Longhorns administration took on head coach Steve Sarkisian paid off in 2023 with a Big 12 championship and the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

Sarkisian’s three seasons on the Forty Acres have featured steady improvement from 5-7 in his first year to 8-5 and now to 12-2, earning Texas the No. 3 ranking in the final AP Poll, the highest since finishing No. 2 after the 2009 season, and marking only the fourth season in school history with 12 or more wins.

Less than two weeks after the Sugar Bowl loss, Texas and Sarkisian agreed to a four-year contract extension that will move Sarkisian from outside the top 25 head coaches nationally in compensation and make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport, according to terms the University of Texas Board of Regents is set to approve in the coming days.

“Coach Sark is an incredible coach, a first-class person, and a tremendous leader of men,” said Kevin Eltife, Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, in a statement released last month. “We knew he was the man for the job when we hired him three years ago, and the way he stuck to the plan he laid out for us, stayed the course in putting everything in place, and got our football program back among the best in the nation has been phenomenal. What a year it was in 2023, winning the final Big 12 Championship and taking us to the CFP for the first time, and we know the best is yet to come. Coach Sark has brought the pride and passion back in our program, we’re so fortunate to have him, and we’re looking forward to many more exciting years ahead.”

Originally scheduled to make $5.8 million in 2024 with an increase of $200,000 per year over the next two years, Sarkisian’s salary will jump to $10.3 million with an increase of $100,000 per year through 2030.

In 2023, only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($11.4 million), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($10.9 million), and Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($10.7 million) made more than Sarkisian is set to receive this year with Sarkisian’s contract matching what Ohio State’s Ryan Day made.

Texas is also set to provide Sarkisian a one-time payment of $300,000 on or before April 1, 2024 in addition to significantly increasing his ticket allotment and a 124-percent increase in his nonguaranteed compensation.

Here’s the new ticket allotment, up from one suite for football games and six tickets to home games for all other sports:

The incentives also look vastly different.

Sarkisian previously had the opportunity to make a maximum of $825,000 annually, including a maximum of $675,000 annually for team performance incentives, $100,000 annually for winning National Coach of the Year, and $50,000 annually for winning Conference Coach of the Year.

Here are the new terms:

“As we head into the SEC next year, we’re doing that with a great deal of momentum, a program we’re extremely proud of and with a great head coach and leader. We knew that Coach Sarkisian was the man for the job when we hired him, and he’s proven that each step of the way. We couldn’t be more excited about where we are and where we’re headed, and we’re thrilled that Coach Sark will be our coach for a long time,” said athletics director Chris Del Conte.

The Board of Regents, which meets from Feb. 21-22, will also approve contract extensions for offensive coordinator/offensive coordinator Kyle Flood, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Banks. Flood’s contract extension of one year runs through the 2026 season and increases by $75,000 per year to $1,475,000. The extension for Kwiatkowski is two years and increases his compensation by $100,000 to $2 million by 2026. Banks is also getting two more years added to his contract, which increases by $50,000 per year to $1,250,000 by 2026.

Other assistants are also likely in line for extensions and raises that fall under the threshold of $1 million per year that requires approval by the BoR — Sarkisian said on National Signing Day earlier this month that almost all of his assistants received legitimate job offers after the season.