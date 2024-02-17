LOOK: New Texas players release team head shots

Spring practice is a little more than a month away for the Texas Longhorns and that means that the newcomers are taking team head shots ahead of the spring roster release. A number of players have released those head shots on social media, providing an early glimpse of them in burnt orange and white as Texas goes through winter conditioning that started in January.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff added 18 early enrollees from high school in the 2024 recruiting class and seven players from the NCAA transfer portal. The class ranks No. 6 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and No. 7 among transfer classes.

