No. 3 Houston blows out Texas, 82-61

The missed opportunity for the Texas Longhorns to pull off an upset of the No. 3 Houston Cougars last month in Austin loomed even larger on Saturday at the Fertita Center as massive home-court advantage enjoyed by head coach Kelvin Sampson’s team contributed to a 82-61 blowout of the Longhorns.

Houston guard LJ Cryer scored a game-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including six triples, and fellow guard Jamal Shead added 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, six steals, and two blocks in a remarkable effort for the Cougars. Houston out-rebounded Texas by 11 thanks to 17 offensive rebounds, a rate of 51.5 percent, producing a 14-7 edge in second-chance points and limiting the Horns to 66 possessions.

Neither of the stars for Texas were particularly impactful — senior forward Dylan Disu was solid with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds while suffering from foul trouble in the second half, but senior guard Max Abmas really struggled, scoring seven points on 2-of-14 shooting. Combined with a 1-of-13 shooting performance last year against the Cougars, Abmas is now a combined 3-of-27 from the field over two games at the Fertita Center.

The Longhorns shot 38.8 percent from the field overall and turned the ball over 14 times, leading to a 19-4 advantage in points off turnovers for the Cougars.

Houston got off to a hot start from the field, taking a 12-7 lead on 6-of-9 shooting heading into the first media timeout while playing typically active defense, forcing two turnovers by Texas with two blocks, a steal that led to a layup, and multiple deflections. The giveaways, two offensive rebounds by the Cougars, and four free-throw attempts by the Longhorns created a plus-five advantage in field-goal attempts for the home team over the first 4:56.

A three-point play by Texas senior guard IT Horton and a layup by junior guard Tyrese Hunter created by a nice back-door cut narrowed the deficit by the next media break as Houston slogged into a 1-of-6 shooting stretch that included three missed three-pointers as part of an 0-of-5 start from beyond the arc.

Five quick points by Hunter on a spinning layup and an open three off the bounce tied the game at 17-17, but the Cougars finally hit a three with 9:47 remaining and then added another in transition to take a 27-20 lead and force a timeout by Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry with 7:38 left in the half.

With senior forward Kaden Shedrick in foul trouble, Terry went to junior forward Ze’Rik Onyema to rest Disu, but Onyema turned the ball over twice and senior forward Brock Cunningham air balled a three in transition as the Longhorns struggled to secure defensive rebounds. By the under-four timeout, Texas had gone 5:24 without scoring thanks to seven straight missed shots, two of them blocked by Houston, as the Cougars lead ballooned to 11 points and the win probability edged up to 95.9 percent. Houston only scoring five second-chance wins on 10 offensive rebounds counted as a win for Texas.

Disu finally broke the scoring drought, eventually scoring seven straight points for the Horns, including a desperation three off the bounce to beat the shot clock, but Texas closed the half poorly, giving up a dunk after a trap, throwing away an in-bounds pass that turned into another dunk, and then committing a foul at halfcourt following a shot by Abmas that got blocked. The free throws extended the Houston lead to 13 points at halftime, the largest of the game.

All six turnovers by Texas in the first half were steals by Houston, fueling an 11-0 advantage in fast-break points as the Longhorns failed to take advantage of opportunities at the free-throw line, hitting 3-of-8 with two misses on the front end of one-and-ones.

The 6-0 run to end the first half led to a 12-2 run to open the second half as the Cougars opened up a 52-29 lead, burying the Longhorns under an avalanche of stifling defense and efficient offense. Starting 1-of-6 shooting from three out of halftime hurt Texas, especially with Houston hitting five of its first eight three-point attempts, four from Cryer, and adding four more offensive rebounds by the under-12 timeout.

A 7-0 surge by Texas was only enough to cut the deficit to 17 points and ended on a straight-line drive to the basket for a layup as the second half failed to include any real drama beyond the final margin of victory for Houston.

In a revealing moment, the game went into a significant delay late in the second half to deal with a camera above the Cougars basket that was broken on a dunk.

Texas returns to the Moody Center for a must-win Big Monday matchup against Kansas State, the 10th-place team in the conference prior to Saturday’s loss to TCU in Manhattan.