Four-star CB Cobey Sellers reveals top six schools

The Texas Longhorns continue to remain in contention for not only some of the top 2025 prospects in the state of Texas, but for some of the nation’s elite talent this cycle.

On Saturday, four-star Pearland Shadow Creek cornerback Cobey Sellers announced that he has narrowed his recruitment down to six finalists — Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Sellers is a prospect who has been on the radar for the Longhorns staff dating back to last spring when he was initially offered, followed by Sellers camping at Texas in the summer. Texas has been a steady presence in this recruitment for the Shadow Creek defensive back, but the competition has certainly thickened over the recent months with teams like Oklahoma and Oregon receiving visits.

The Sooners reportedly grabbed some recent momentum in this recruitment after Sellers made his way to Norman for a Junior Day visit. They are pegged to be a team that will be in the forefront of the recruitment, as Sellers continues to narrow things down and begins figuring out official visit plans for this summer.

Sellers is currently listed as the 20th-ranked cornerback prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the 142nd-ranked prospect overall by the same metrics.