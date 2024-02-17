No. 16 Texas falls to San Diego 6-5 in 11 innings

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns will play for the series win on Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field following a 6-5 loss to the San Diego Toreros on Saturday on a cold, windy day in Austin.

Texas freshman right-hander Cole Selvig took the loss in his first collegiate appearance as one of eight pitchers to take the mount for the Longhorns after senior right-hander Charlie Hurley only lasted 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits with four walks, a wild pitch, and two strikeouts.

For San Diego, junior left-hander Austin Smith secured the win, though he gave up two runs on four hits in two innings. Arguably more important were the appearances from senior left-hander Calvin Shapira, who pitched three innings with three strikeouts and zero runs allowed and the save by senior right-hander Vaughn Mauterer, who pitched a scoreless inning.

San Diego scored the game-tying run in the seventh inning and Texas stranded two baserunners in each of its next two at bats to send the game into extra innings. Appearing for the second time in the series, right-hander Gage Boehm gave up an infield single and a two-run home run to right field to the Toreros in the 10th, but the Longhorns were able to rally.

Junior catcher Kimble Schuessler led off with a double and sophomore first baseman Jared Thomas followed with a single to left field that put runners on the corners with one out. With the wind blowing in from left and across the field, third baseman Peyton Powell nearly came up with a walk-on home run pushed foul instead. Showing some mental fortitude at the plate, Powell settled for a single to center with a contact, up-the-middle approach to cut the San Diego lead to a run. In one of the best at bats of Jayden Duplantier’s career after coming on a pinch runner, the sophomore infielder battled through a 10-pitch at bat, fouling off three consecutive 3-2 pitches before sending a sacrifice fly into center field to tie it at 5-5.

Against the first batter that Selvig faced in his college career, he got ahead of San Diego center fielder Dustin Allen 0-2 before Allen gathered his fifth hit of the game with a single to right field, then stole second base on a hit and run. After a full-count single by the Toreros, senior right-hander Heston Tole replaced Selvig and struck out the first batter he faced, but not before a double steal scored the game-winning run when the throw back home by Longhorns sophomore shortstop Jalin Flores went to the first base side of the plate and Schuessler couldn’t come up with it cleanly.

Junior outfielder Casey Cummings, who started his career at San Diego, led off the bottom of the 11th with a 2-2 single up the middle before freshman Tommy Farmer struck out after failing to get a bunt down and Cummings made a base-running mistake on a shoestring catch in left-center field on good swing by Schuessler with the double play ending the game.

It wasn’t the first major base-running mistake of the game by Texas, either — freshman infielder Dee Kennedy pinch ran for sophomore catcher Rylan Galvan after a one-out walk in the eighth inning. A four-pitch walk drawn by freshman center fielder Will Gasparino advanced Kennedy to second with first baseman Jared Thomas coming to the plate. Too aggressive on a ball in the dirt, Kennedy tried to take third and was thrown out, a call upheld on review that removed a runner from scoring position during an at bat that ultimately ended with Thomas hitting a full-count single to left field that should have scored the go-ahead run.

Instead, the inability of the Longhorns to control the base paths defensively or make good decisions on them offensively cost Texas its first loss of the season as the lineup struggled beyond Thomas and Powell, who accounted for five of the 10 hits. Despite missing on the walk-off three-run home run, Powell did come up with a three-run home run in the third inning.

Flores and senior second baseman Jack O’Dowd combined to go 0-of-7 in the third and fourth spots of the lineup and Farmer, freshman designated hitter Nik Sanders, and sophomore right fielder Max Belyeu went 0-of-8.

Belyeu also cost Texas an important unearned run that tied the game in the seventh when he misplayed a single off the bat of Allen. Caught between trying to catch the line drive and playing it on the bounce, Belyeu ended up doing neither as the ball bounced past him to the wall for a two-base error that turned into a run on a groundout to shortstop four pitches later.

The series finale is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network. Texas has not announced a starting pitcher, though the most likely candidates to start are redshirt sophomore right-hander Cody Howard or redshirt junior left-hander Chase Lummus if redshirt junior right-hander Tanner Witt isn’t ready to fill that role yet.