No. 16 Texas takes series with 9-4 win over San Diego

On a sunny, cool, calm day at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the No. 16 Texas Longhorns bounced back from an extra-inning loss to the San Diego Toreros with a 9-4 win on Sunday to take the series behind a more patient and opportunistic approach at the plate.

Once gain, the Longhorns fell behind early as redshirt junior right-hander Tanner Witt struggled with his velocity and command. A 1-2-3 inning to start the game obscured Witt’s propensity to leave pitches up in the zone that lacked the velocity to overcome Toreros hitters before things fell apart in the second. Witt walked the first two batters before committing a fielding error on a bunt, failing to get an out in the inning and leaving the bases loaded as Texas head coach David Pierce made a quick call to the bullpen for redshirt sophomore right-hander Cody Howard.

The command for Howard wasn’t any better initially as the Baylor transfer walked the first two batters he faced to put the Longhorns into a 2-0 hole that fortunately didn’t turn into a bigger margin for the visitors because Howard retired the next three batters on a foul out and two fly outs.

In the third inning, a double steal of home by Jared Thomas with Peyton Powell stealing second paid back San Diego for the game-winning run on Saturday.

The Longhorns tied the game in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jayden Duplantier to score Porter Brown, who doubled off the wall in right field to lead off the frame.

Although San Diego took the lead with a run in the top of the fifth inning, Texas gained control of the game by scoring seven runs in the next three innings.

In the bottom of the frame, the Longhorns drove starter Ryan Kysar from the game as Thomas doubled into right center on a full count, Jalin Flores was hit by a pitch with one out, Jack O’Dowd drew a full-count walk, and Brown was hit by a pitch to score Thomas. San Diego right-hander Ivran Ramero struggled to limit the damage, walking Max Belyeu on a full count before Duplantier knocked a two-out single that scored the inning’s third run.

Thomas walked and scored on a single by Flores in the sixth inning before putting another three runs on the board in the seventh. Kimble Schuesler led off with a single and advanced when Duplantier was hit by a pitch, scoring on a single down the left-field line by Will Gasparino. After Thomas reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second, he scored on a two-run single by Powell down the left-field line. Two more walks loaded the bases again, but Belyeu popped out to leave the runners stranded.

Offensively, Texas had an ideal approach at the plate, especially for a Sunday matchup — work counts to elevate the starter’s pitch count, then take advantage of the bullpen. In the case of the series finale against San Diego, that meant taking seven walks and wearing four errant pitches by the Toreros to make up for only two extra-bases hits in the game.

Eight different Longhorns recorded a hit in the game — Powell had the single multi-hit effort with two RBI — while Thomas continued to provide a spark at the top of the lineup with four runs scored, two walks, and two stolen bases.

Similarly, the bullpen came through to pick up the short-lived start by Witt with Howard allowing only a single unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts in his 4.0 innings of work. Three more relievers helped close it out for the Horns, including 2.2 strong innings from right-hander Max Grubbs, who struck out four and allowed a run on two hits without walking a batter. Right-hander Grant Fontenot pitched the next 1.1 innings before left-hander David Shaw recorded the final out.

Texas returns to action at the Disch on Tuesday with a matchup against Houston Christian at 6:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.