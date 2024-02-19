Texas hosts Kansas State looking to bounce back from Houston loss

Coming out of Saturday’s 82-61 blowout loss to the then-No. 3 Houston Cougars, the Texas Longhorns return to the Moody Center for a Big Monday matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats with six games remaining in the regular season — since four of those opponents are ranked, that makes Monday’s game another must-win contest for head coach Rodney Terry and his team.

Adding to the pressure is the 2-4 record for Texas at home in Big 12 play, a mark made more frustrating by the ability the Longhorns had to protect the Moody Center court last season, dropping only a single game to the Wildcats.

BartTorvik.com gives Texas a 91.6-percent chance to make the NCAA Tournament with a projected seed of 7.3, right around the most recent Bracketology released by ESPN that has the Longhorns as the No. 8 seed in the Midwest with an opening matchup against the Aggies.

Ranked as the No. 73 team nationally in KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency metric with the No. 164 offense and the No. 23 defense, the Wildcats are 15-10, (5-7 in the Big 12) in the second year under head coach Jerome Tang — Kansas State is one of the worst teams in the conference, so a win doesn’t boost the seeding for Texas, but a loss could push the Longhorns back towards the bubble.

Texas has won six of the last eight games against Kansas State and has an 81-percent win probability with a projected score of 73-64, according to BartTorvik. Tang’s team is 2-5 away from Bramlage Coliseum with the only away wins coming against LSU and West Virginia.

The Wildcats defense will provide the biggest challenge, another rugged group in a rugged conference that holds opponents to a 46.2-percent effective field-goal percentage and 45.6-percent two-point field-goal percentage. It’s not a complete defense, though, as Kansas State is average at creating turnovers and sending opponents to the free-throw line and a poor defensive rebounding team.

Offensively, the Wildcats are a bad three-point shooting team at 30.4 percent, 318th nationally, and struggles with turnovers, giving the ball away on 21.5 percent of its possessions, No. 353 in the country, but do have one elite trait — offensive rebounding. That’s a concern for Terry and his staff after allowing 17 offensive rebounds by Houston on Saturday that produced 14 second-chance points.

North Texas transfer guard Tylor Perry is the second-leading scorer for Kansas State, averaging 15.2 points per game, but also largely responsible for the team’s shooting struggles from beyond the arc, hitting a career-low 30.6 percent on 8.4 three-point attempts per game after shooting 41.3 percent last season and 41.4 percent as a freshman. Inconsistency has been the issue for Perry with the Wildcats — he’s 1-of-15 shooting from three (6.7 percent) in the last two games after hitting four threes against the Jayhawks and five threes against the Cowboys in the previous two games. So the Longhorns will have to ensure that Perry doesn’t get hot early or he could hurt Texas from beyond the arc.

The leading scorer is guard Cam Carter at 15.5 points per game, but he’s also a mediocre three-point shooter at 31.1 percent and also takes a high volume, leaving Creighton transfer forward Arthur Kaluma as the team’s only real efficient three-point shooter at 36.0 percent. Kaluma is the team’s leading rebounder, too, but averages 3.0 turnovers per game, as does Carter, who turns it over more often than he’s recorded assists this season.

The bench doesn’t provide much for the Wildcats, either, averaging 15.1 points per game, 288th nationally.

Texas still features a similar concern heading into Monday’s game — the lack of support for senior guard Max Abmas and senior forward Dylan Disu. On Saturday, sophomore guard Chendall Weaver was the only other player besides Disu who scored in double digits as sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell took just two shots from the field in 18 minutes and junior guard Tyrese Hunter scored seven points in 33 minutes.

Disu has been consistent, hitting a three in 15 straight games entering Monday’s contest, including multiple three-pointers in nine of the last 16 contests — at 52.8 percent from beyond the arc in conference play, Disu leads the Big 12 in that category.

When Abmas struggles, however, winning becomes extremely difficult for the Longhorns in the absence of support from a capable but inconsistent scorer like Hunter. The seven points scored by Abmas on Saturday were a season low for the Oral Roberts transfer and the fewest points in a game since notching only three in a loss to Houston last year.

Hunter has only scored in double digits in five of 12 Big 12 contests, a 19-point performance against West Virginia. Otherwise, he has 18 points total in the other four games, 4.5 points per game, including a scoreless performance against Iowa State at home. In three other games against Oklahoma, UCF, and the road game against West Virginia, Hunter scored 16 combined points.

Since Mitchell and Weaver are role players who shouldn’t be high-volume shooters, it’s Hunter that Terry needs to step up and hoping that his defense will help create his offense, as Terry often says, is no longer enough — the inconsistency defensively from Hunter that fails to help his offense is no longer excusable late in his junior season and it’s likewise true that Hunter has to be aggressive and effective on offense regardless of how well he’s performing defensively.

If Hunter can’t step up in the coming games, the NCAA Tournament seeding won’t matter for Texas because the Longhorns will be lucky to win the opening matchup and extremely unlikely to advance beyond that game.

How to watch

TV: ESPN2

Time: 8:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every Texas game statewide. Check TexasSports.com for affiliates.

Odds: Texas is a nine-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

