Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Rodney Terry on playing Houston: ‘You got to be built for it’

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball’s loss to Houston last week was a tough pillow to swallow, even if most predictions cited it as a somewhat predictable outcome.

But what does it take to compete in that moment—against one of the nation’s top college basketball programs in Houston? Head coach Rodney Terry was asked about it this week.

In particular, he noted Houston’s physical advantage.

“Yeah, you got to go do it. I mean, absolutely. I mean, you got to be built for it, you know, too, as well,” Terry said, per On3, referring to the physical disadvantage, at times, between Texas and Houston. “We’re going to still play in this league with these guys and we have to we have to build to have that physicality, you know what I mean, and things of that nature there. We still will. We’re going to the SEC, it’s going to be a physical league, too.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas pitching hardly looked armed for success, but it’s early

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Shay Holle has emerged as Texas’ ultimate program player

Austin American-Statesman: What happened in Houston? Three things we saw from Texas basketball

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls and Golden: The one Longhorn who needs to step up most in spring

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Steve Sarkisian’s $10.3 million salary makes dollars and sense

247Sports: David Pierce, No. 16 Texas know there’s work to be done after a season-opening series win over San Diego

247Sports: With six games remaining, Texas needs an additional scorer to help ease the load off Dylan Disu and Max Abmas

Inside Texas: At this time last year

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas hosts Kansas State looking to bounce back from Houston loss

No. 3 Houston blows out Texas, 82-61

No. 16 Texas takes series with 9-4 win over San Diego

No. 16 Texas falls to San Diego 6-5 in 11 innings

RECRUIITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting outlook for UT’s regional rivals

247Sports: Elite 2026 QB Will Griffin sets return visit to Texas

247Sports: No. 1 safety Faheem Delane sets Texas spring visit

Inside Texas: Scouting reports on five of Texas’ top 2025 wide receiver targets

Inside Texas: Spring recruiting storylines of note for Texas at defensive tackle

Inside Texas: New Texas DB offer Kade Phillips discusses UT, recruitment recap

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: KJ Lacey, Kade Phillips, Kaliq Lockett, Xavier Ukponu news, notes

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: College basketball rankings: Big 12 teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25

247Sports: NCAA Tournament stakes are riding on outcome of Texas-Kansas State game Monday night in Austin

Our Daily Bears: Baylor strolls to 94-81 victory in Morgantown

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: Lupton Magic powers TCU to series sweep of Florida Gulf Coast

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU stuns Kansas State on Nelson Jr.’s game-winning shot

Frogs O’ War: Monday Morning Point Guard: Back in the win column

The Smoking Musket: Recapping West Virginia’s 94-81 loss to No. 12 Baylor

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State handles business against Texas Tech

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Nate Scheelaase headed to Los Angeles Rams as pass game specialist

Bring On The Cats: K-State falls to TCU on last-second three, 75-72

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas picks up big road win over Oklahoma, defeating the Sooners 67-57

Vanquish The Foe: BYU remains ranked in AP Poll after Oklahoma State loss

WHAT WER’RE READING

SB Nation: NBA Dunk Contest judging was so bad it felt rigged

SB Nation: Steph vs. Sabrina lived up to the hype

SB Nation: Christian Horner investigation: FOM seeks quick resolution to Red Bull investigation

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND