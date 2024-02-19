Texas holds off Kansas State in 62-56 win

AUSTIN, Texas — In a game that will hardly go down in the annals of aesthetically-pleasing basketball, the Texas Longhorns secured a must-win game with a 62-56 win over the Kansas State Wildcats at the Moody Center on Big Monday.

Texas shot 36.2 percent for the game, including 15.8 percent from three, while Kansas State hit 35.7 percent and 26.3 percent from beyond the arc in addition to turning the ball over 13 times, 10 of them by lead guards Tylor Perry and Cam Carter, who scored eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Scoring a game-high 20 points, Longhorns senior forward Dylan Disu hit 10-of-11 free throws along with eight rebounds to make up for senior guard Max Abmas, junior guard Tyrese Hunter, and sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell all struggling from the field, combining for 7-of-30 shooting, although Abmas did play a solid floor game, leading the team with five assists.

In a game with small margins, the plus-six advantage that the Longhorns secured at the free-throw line was the difference, though four misses late by Mitchell and sophomore guard Chendall Weaver kept hope alive for the Wildcats into the final minute.

Texas looked to push in transition off its first defensive rebound as Abmas found Weaver running the court for a hanging layup before Mitchell made his presence felt defensively, blocking a turnaround jumper by Arthur Kaluma, and then offensively, cutting off the ball for a layup to take advantage of Kansas State double teaming Disu in the mid post. A floater by Disu sent the Longhorns into the first media break with a 6-4 lead.

Disu made another basket out of the timeout, this time a jumper, before the Wildcats finally hit a three on their fifth attempt in the midst of a 3-of-13 shooting start. A three by senior guard IT Horton and another triple by senior forward Brock Cunningham off a long offensive rebound by Weaver on his own shot from across the court extended thee lead to 14-7 at the under-12 timeout.

The offensive surge by Texas forced Kansas State into a zone defense as play resumed with the Longhorns penetrating into it on its first two possessions with Hunter drawing a shooting foul on the second foray, although Hunter missed both. Five straight missed baskets created a scoring drought for Texas until Mitchell rolled home an offensive rebound and slice through the Kansas State defense for a rim-rattling, two-handed dunk on a pass from Abmas that forced Jerome Tang to use his first timeout down 18-11 with 8:29 remaining in the first half.

The timeout seemed to settle down the Wildcats as the Longhorns settled for and missed some jumpers, although Abmas was able to hit a floater in the lane for his first points. From a transition pick-and-roll and a pump fake, Disu scooped in a layup to extend the lead back to six points and Hunter was fouled on a three-point attempt at the under-four timeout.

Hunter hit all three and Disu added two more before Texas used its use-it-or-lose-it timeout with 24.3 seconds remaining and a five-point lead, but Hunter missed an open three sent the game into halftime with the Horns up 27-22. It was an ugly shooting performance for both teams, which shot a matching 32.3 percent, as Texas closed the half without a field goal in the final 4:08 thanks to five straight missed shots and seven misses in the last eight attempts before halftime.

A set play with Abmas curling off a screen produced a jumper for the star Texas guard to open the second half prior to another scoring drought for the Longhorns and Disu heading to the bench with his second foul. Texas remained unable to hit a three, missing 10 straight and starting 2-of-16 shooting from three-point range, but senior forward Kaden Shedrick was able to throw down a dunk on a slipped screen during a stretch of otherwise missed baskets, then hit a straight-on banked shot in the paint after the under-16 timeout.

The Wildcats responded with a three by guard Tylor Perry on an offensive rebound, only the second of the night for Kansas State. A baseline out-of-bounds play caused some confusion on the coverage for the Longhorns and resulted in a lob that cut the Texas lead to two points and drew a timeout from Rodney Terry.

Another set to produce a jumper for Abmas paid off again, giving Abmas 3,000 career points, a mark reached by only 11 other players in the NCAA history.

A three by Horton broke the streak of 11 straight misses from beyond the arc before Hunter turned a defensive rebound into a fast-break layup and a nine-point lead, the largest of the game and thanks to the 7-0 run, but Disu was called for his third foul swiping at the ball in the paint just before the under-12 timeout.

When Perry hit another three after a turnover by Mitchell on the baseline, Texas responded with two offensive rebounds and a soft jumper by Hunter, then a floater by Disu on an out-of-bounds play to force another timeout by Kansas State with 8:37 remaining.

The Wildcats were called for a moving screen and gave up a dunk to Mitchell when Disu passed out of a double team to extend the Longhorns lead to double digits for the first time.

When Kaluma hit a three with 6:36 remaining, it was the first for a Kansas State player other than Perry and only cut the deficit to eight points, where it remained until the Wildcats scored another basket to make the Longhorns lead less comfortable. On an important possession, Hunter drove the lane on a pick-and-roll and used some patience to make a short, spinning basket.

Out of the final media timeout, Disu made both free throws in a one-and-one before Weaver appeared set for a highlight dunk in transition, a play that instead ended with a flagrant foul called on Kansas State and Abmas and Hunter racing to defend their teammate. Weaver converted both free throws to extend the lead to 12 points. Too aggressive defending Kaluma, Weaver left his feet on a pump fake and Kaluma made the three and drew the whistle, though there wasn’t much contact from Weaver. With the made free throw, the margin was back down to eight points and Disu wasn’t able to extend it again when he missed the front end of another one-and-one. When Kansas State made a basket in the paint, the 6-0 run in 29 seconds led Tang to call his penultimate timeout down six with 2:12 remaining.

Disu drew another foul trying to post up, hitting both with Texas in the double bonus, but the Wildcats threw in a wild reverse layup, then fouled Mitchell trapping him in the corner on the in bounds, sending the weak free-throw shooter to the line. Mitchell missed both, air balling the second to increase the late-game drama. A forced, quick three by Kaluma didn’t seem like what Tang wanted with more than a minute remaining. Nor was Terry likely happy with the long pass by Hunter intended for Disu that nearly resulted in a turnover and did result in Terry using his penultimate timeout with 1:18 remaining.

Texas narrowly avoided a five-second violation and a turnover on the subsequent in-bounds pass, and Weaver did turn it over attacking the basket and getting blocked while losing the ball out of play. On the other end, Disu was called for his fourth foul and Kansas State took advantage from the line, making it a four-point game.

The Wildcats opted to foul Weaver to extend the game with 48.8 seconds left. The first rimmed out and the second was short, although Kansas State missed a big opportunity when a layup didn’t fall and the Wildcats had to foul again when the Longhorns secured the defensive rebound. Disu came through where Mitchell and Weaver did not, pushing the lead back to six points and then to eight points points when a lob attempt by Kansas State failed and he was fouled after recovering the loose ball.

Into full desperation mode, the Wildcats missed a three, but drew a foul on the rebound, cutting into the margin once again with 23.7 seconds remaining. Texas beat the Kansas State trap and Disu put the game away with an emphatic dunk for the 62-56 win.

Texas travels to Lawrence on Saturday to face No. 9 Kansas.