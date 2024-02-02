Longhorns Daily News: After elite transfer portal adds, ‘Texas is rolling,’ analyst says

The NCAA transfer portal has been good to the Texas Longhorns this offseason. Texas’ haul so far includes the likes of former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond, former Houston wide receiver Matthew Golden, and former Alabama tight end Amari NiBlack, among others.

For that reason, Josh Pate recently said on Late Kick, per Sports Illustrated, “Texas is rolling.”

Pate said, “They got six out of the eight kids as blue-chippers out of the portal. They added three wide receivers, this was imperative. AD Mitchell is gone, Xavier Worthy is gone...and they went and added three receivers that will be immediate impact guys.”

He later added, “Now, they got to pan out...and as we have seen, portal acquisitions do not pan out as high a hit rate as traditional recruiting for obvious reasons, but Texas has been really good at this.”

