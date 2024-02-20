No. 16 Texas hosts Lance Berkman, Houston Christian

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns welcome 15-year MLB veteran Lance Berkman and the Houston Christian Huskies to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday following the weekend series win over the San Diego Toreros.

Texas is 7-0 in the all-time series against Houston Christian with all seven games played in Austin. Played in 2022, the last matchup was a 13-3 win by the Longhorns in seven innings. The Huskies enter the game at 3-1 on the season after beating new Division I member Le Moyne at Husky Field. In Berkman’s first two seasons at Houston Christian, he posted a 29-73 record, including a 11-37 overall mark last season that produced a last-place finish in the Southland Conference.

This season the Huskies are once again picked to finish ninth in the conference with a lone preseason all-conference selection in outfielder Sam Benjamin, who hit .354 with 11 home runs and 48 RBI last season, the most for a Houston Christian player since 2012. Against Le Moyne, however, Benjamin got off to a rough start with just one hit in 11 at bats, but third baseman Tyler La Rue hit .455 with the team’s lone home run and five RBI and infielder Dylan La Rue batted .357. The pitching staff posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and held Le Moyne to a .186 batting average. Freshman left-hander Ty Dagley is expected to make the first start and appearance of his career on Tuesday.

The probable starter for Texas is redshirt sophomore left-hander Luke Harrison, set to make his second career start after returning from Tommy John surgery in Saturday’s loss to San Diego, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work. The previous start for Harrison came against Texas Southern in 2022, a game in which he worked 2.2 innings with one run allowed on four hits and two strikeouts. Harrison made a team-high 32 appearances that season, recording a 3.06 ERA and two saves with 32 strikeouts in 35.1 innings and a .260 batting averaged allowed.

At the plate, sophomore center fielder/first baseman Jared Thomas and redshirt senior third baseman Peyton Powell were phenomenal against San Diego — Thomas hit .545 with two doubles, four walks, and seven runs scored while Powell hit .462 with a home run and seven RBI. Other key contributors struggled, including redshirt senior left fielder Porter Brown and senior second baseman Jack O’Dowd, who combined for only three hits in 22 at bats. Growing pains for younger players like sophomore right fielder Max Belyeu and freshman designated hitter Nike Sanders will add some intrigue to the lineup head coach David Pierce chooses to deploy on Tuesday after some Sunday changes like using sophomore Jayden Duplantier at designated hitter with three RBI.

How to watch

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Television: Longhorn Network

Streaming: WatchESPN

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone