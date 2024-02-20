College Football Playoff moves to new ‘5+7’ format

The odds of the Texas Longhorns making a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoffs increased on Tuesday as leadership officially announced the move from a “6+6” format to a “5+7” format ahead of the expansion to the 12-team playoffs this season.

Spurred by the demise of the Pac-12 in the latest round of realignment that left the conference with two teams, the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams with the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, and the top-ranked Group of Five team earning those spots and seven at-large bids that based on past rankings would largely feature teams from the Big Ten and SEC. The original plan featured the six highest-ranked conference champions and the next six highest-ranked teams.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” said Mark Keenum, Mississippi State president and chair of the CFP Board of Managers. “I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

In the new 12-team format, the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive byes into the quarterfinals with the teams seed five through 12 playing on the home field of the higher-ranked team. The New Year’s six bowl game will host the quarterfinals and semifinals with a neutral site continuing the host the national championship game.