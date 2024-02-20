Texas hires new Assistant Director of Player Personnel for offense

On National Signing Day earlier in February, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that he planned on making several new hires to his support staff following the departure of Director of Player Personnel Billy Glasscock to the Ole Miss Rebels and several promotions from the current staff.

On Tuesday, Jackson Gleeson revealed on social media that he’s the new Assistant Director of Player Personnel on offense, a new position created in addition to the General Manager role that Brandon Harris now holds.

A Mansfield product in the 2018 recruiting class, Gleeson was a consensus three-star wide receiver, signing with Baylor over offers from Boise State, Houston, Iowa State, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Tulsa, and UTSA. Gleeson appeared in eight games for the Bears in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, eventually graduating in 2021.

After serving as a front office intern for the Frisco RoughRiders for a year, Gleeson enrolled in the Sport Management Master’s program at Texas last fall, months after he started as a Player Personnel assistant with the football program in January.