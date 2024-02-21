No. 16 Texas pounds Houston Christian, 20-3

In the first midweek game of the season at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the No. 16 Texas Longhorns took advantage of an overmatched opponent, beating the Houston Christian Huskies 20-3 on Tuesday evening by knocking out 24, one shy of a program record, including seven doubles, one triple, and three home runs.

Among the 19 position players to see action, Dee Kennedy, Casey Borba, Oliver Service, and Tommy Farmer all recorded their first career hits with Borba launching a moon-shot home run. Rylan Galvan went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, home run, three RBI, and three runs scored, Jared Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, and run scored, and Peyton Powell went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and three RBI. Will Gasparino added two doubles, flashing his ability to control the inside of the plate despite his considerable height and length. After slow starts over the weekend, Porter Brown and Jack O’Dowd turned in multi-hit performances.

Texas put crooked numbers on the board in six of the eight innings Longhorns went to the plate, scoring three runs in the second and third innings, six runs in the fifth inning with 12 batters sent to the plate, four runs in the sixth inning, and two runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

While the pitching staff only gave up three runs on six hits, left-hander Luke Harrison struggled in his second career start, lasting only 1.2 innings due to command issues, allowing one run on two hits and three walks. Right-hander Easton Tumis turned in a more promising effort in 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out four while giving up just a single hit. Right-hander Hudson Hamilton pitched two innings in his first career appearance, right-hander Andre Duplantier also went two innings, and infielder Cade O’Hara made his debut on the mound for Texas, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Texas hosts Cal Poly this weekend at the Disch.