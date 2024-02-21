Longhorns Daily News: Have we forgotten the fun of Texas, Texas A&M’s football rivalry?

It’s been 13 long years since the Texas Longhorns played Texas A&M in football.

That’s changing in 2024. But in the decade-plus since the Lone Star Showdown was paused, have we forgotten the fun of watching Texas hit the gridiron versus Texas A&M?

“I think people just forgot how much fun it really is, I mean that is a game that you think about the Egg Bowl in Mississippi and just how that whole state comes together for that game and you think of other in-state rivalries where similar happens. Texas hasn’t had that,” Inside Texas’ Johnny Cook explained, per On3, this week. “And it’s not to diminish playing Texas Tech, playing Baylor, and playing TCU, of course Southwest Conference rivals. They aren’t Texas A&M, that’s been Texas’ main in-state rival and they haven’t been able to play.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football announces Rams’ Sean McVay as speaker for coach clinic

Austin American-Statesman: Texas hopes to stay hot in this week’s home softball debut

Austin American-Statesman: No. 16 Texas flirts with school hits record in baseball blowout

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas guard Tyrese Hunter is UT’s barometer for success

247Sports: 2024 Texas Position Inventory: Quarterback

247Sports: Even without Rori Harmon, could the Texas women’s basketball team be Final Four contenders?

247Sports: Texas sack leader Ethan Burke has also shown he’s a key to the Longhorns’ run defense

Inside Texas: The last Longhorn at each position taken in the first round of the NFL Draft

Inside Texas: Is it more advantageous to be a No. 5 seed in the 12-team playoff?

Inside Texas: Two Longhorns included in Daniel Jeremiah’s most recent first-round mock draft

Inside Texas: Byron Murphy, T’Vondre Sweat, Ryan Watts talk combine goals, 2024 Longhorns

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 16 Texas pounds Houston Christian, 20-3

Texas hires new Assistant Director of Player Personnel for offense

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Four-star QB commit KJ Lacey talks spring visit plans, recruiting other top prospects to join him at Texas

247Sports: Five visits scheduled for Top247 LB Riley Pettijohn

247Sports: Top247 DL Kevin Ford locked in for round of spring visits

247Sports: Intel on trio of Top247 offensive linemen in Dallas-Fort Worth

247Sports: NBA legacy, rising 2026 QB Dia Bell sets Texas visit

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Recruiting Intel: Latest on five-star visitor, 2026 QBs, and more headed to Austin

Inside Texas: Spring recruiting storylines of note for Texas at wide receiver

Inside Texas: Latest on 2025 OL offer Connor Carty plus other notes from Prosper

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Bears bludgeoned 78-71 by BYU in Provo

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU continues unbeaten start with win over Texas State

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU concedes one-point loss to No. 23 Texas Tech

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia 77, UCF 67

Black & Gold Banneret: Men’s basketball’s season on the brink after 76-74 loss to Cincinnati

Vanquish The Foe: BYU gets back on track with huge win over Baylor

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 8 college basketball teams that can win 2024 men’s national championship

SB Nation: Justin Fields addresses Caleb Williams rumors, reveals why he unfollowed Bears

SB Nation: Tiger Woods passing torch, son Charlie enters PGA Tour qualifying tournament

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball takes on Texas Tech tonight at 7pm Central.