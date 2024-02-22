Longhorns Daily News: The CFP is already talking about moving to 14 teams in 2026

The College Football Playoff moving from four to 12 teams in 2024.
ESPN is reporting that the CFP is now looking to move to 14 teams in 2026.
Talk of a 14-team playoff starting in 2026 was the buzz of CFP meetings on Thursday. The model and different options were heavily discussed, per sources, and official left the room with a sense of momentum and optimism. Story with @CFBHeather https://t.co/eXzmvDefVd— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 22, 2024
In other words, this is good news for the Texas Longhorns as the program joins the SEC.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Associated Press: With 12-team playoff set, CFP already discussing possibly more teams for 2026 and beyond
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Steve Sarkisian’s $10.3 million deal will be worth every penny
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Vic Schaefer went off on performance, but Texas remains on track
Austin American-Statesman: As expected, Texas regents approve Steve Sarkisian’s $10.3 million deal
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Looking back at my all-time favorite Texas baseball players
247Sports: The Insider: A look at Texas’ leadership in winter workouts
247Sports: Chris Gilbert’s new role strengthens Longhorns’ staff
247Sports: What has Steve Sarkisian gleaned from Texas Football Coaches Clinic keynote speaker Sean McVay?
Inside Texas: Loaded Texas team notes with spring ball less than a month away
Inside Texas: Maximizing Quinn Ewers in 2024
Inside Texas: What’s next for the 2022 offensive line class?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas hires new Assistant Director of Player Personnel for offense
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Top247 TE Nick Townsend planning several spring visits, top schools list
Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: Detailed evaluation for Texas target Kiotti Armstrong
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 power rankings: Houston’s Shead makes case as top player
Black & Gold Banneret: Weather cuts baseball opening weekend short
Vanquish The Foe: Reviewing BYU’s resume and the path ahead after the Baylor win
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: What do players in EA Sports College Football 25 get paid? The numbers are surprising
SB Nation: Caleb Williams is taking big risk going into NFL Draft without an agent
SB Nation: The Raiders believe they have found the key to beating Patrick Mahomes
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball narrowly beat Texas Tech last night.
TEXAS FIGHT ‼️#HookEm pic.twitter.com/g4RXZFwpvX— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 22, 2024
- Texas softball got the best of Houston Christian last night.
won and oh at home #HookEm | @TexasLonghorns pic.twitter.com/pp2Frji8vx— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) February 22, 2024
Loading comments...