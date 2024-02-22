 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: The CFP is already talking about moving to 14 teams in 2026

Plus: Two big wins for Texas women’s sports

By Xander Peters
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The College Football Playoff moving from four to 12 teams in 2024.

ESPN is reporting that the CFP is now looking to move to 14 teams in 2026.

In other words, this is good news for the Texas Longhorns as the program joins the SEC.

Texas hires new Assistant Director of Player Personnel for offense

  • Texas women’s basketball narrowly beat Texas Tech last night.
  • Texas softball got the best of Houston Christian last night.

