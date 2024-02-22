Chris Gilbert returns to Texas as special assistant to the head coach

Chris Gilbert is back on the Forty Acres.

The Texas Longhorns announced Gilbert’s return on Wednesday as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian after one season as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the North Texas Mean Green.

Welcome back to the Forty, Chris Gilbert!



A graduate of South Oak Cliff who coached at his alma mater, Terrell, and Lancaster, Gilbert was hired by Sarkisian as his Director of High School Relations in 2021 after Sarkisian took over as the head coach at Texas.

“Going back to when we first got hired, hiring Chris Gilbert and the job that he did for two years with us in recruiting, A, B, the connection to the high school coaches,” said Sarkisian in December. “For me, being a new coach here in the state of Texas and that connection to the coaches, Coach Gilbert did a great job. What came out of it? He earned a full-time coaching position at North Texas.”

Before leaving for the Mean Green, Gilbert made an impact as a recruiter for the Longhorns as Sarkisian signed the consensus No. 5 recruiting class in 2022 and the consensus No. 3 recruiting class in 2023, classes that included Metroplex standouts like Arlington Bowie’s DJ Campbell, Duncanville’s Cam Williams, DeSoto’s Johntay Cook, Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill Jr., and South Oak Cliff’s Malik Muhammad.