No. 16 Texas hosts Cal Poly in second weekend series

Off to a 4-1 start following a series win over the San Diego Toreros and a blowout of the Houston Christian Huskies, the season-opening homestand at UFCU Disch-Falk Field continues this weekend as the No. 16 Texas Longhorns host the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The programs have never played before, but do have a common tie — legendary head coach Augie Garrido. A California native, Garrido played college baseball at Fresno State and then spent several seasons in the minor leagues before getting a graduate degree at Cal Poly, where he subsequently coached for three years prior to his massively successful stints at Cal State Fullerton and later at Texas, where he coached from 1997 to 2016 and won national championships in 2002 and 2005.

The Texas lineup could look a little bit different this weekend. On Thursday, head coach David Pierce revealed that third baseman Peyton Powell could miss some time he was hit in the foot by a pitch in Tuesday’s win. If that’s the case, expect Casey Borba to start at third after recording his first career hit against the Huskies, a towering home run. The Longhorns have already made lineup adjustments, playing Jared Thomas in center field, Jack O’Dowd at first base, and Dee Kennedy at second base in the last two games. Kennedy’s speed provides a different element to the lineup and improved range over O’Dowd in the infield.

Thomas and Powell are both off to hot starts with Thomas batting .563 with three doubles and eight runs scored and Powell hitting .471 with a double, a triple, two homers, and 10 RBI.

On the mound, the goal for right-hander Tanner Witt last Sunday was a modest six to nine outs after a physical setback. Instead, Witt was unable to get an out in the second inning before giving way to right-hander Cody Howard, who is set to start the series finale this week. Fortunately, the bullpen has been solid so far, posting a 2.36 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.

Cal Poly arrives in Austin at 2-2 after a series loss to Missouri last weekend and a walk-off win over North Dakota State on Tuesday. Under longtime head coach Larry Lee, who is in his 22nd season with the Mustangs, Cal Poly was picked to finish seventh in the 11-team Big West with catcher Ryan Stafford the team’s only preseason All-Conference selection. A top-150 college prospect, Stafford is scuffling at the plate, hitting .125, but has thrown out 3-of-7 attempted base stealers. As a team, Cal Poly is batting .226 while looking for the team’s first home run of the season, slugging .282 thanks to six total extra-base hits.

The pitching staff currently boasts a 4.50 ERA, holding opponents to a .246 batting average while allowing three home runs, but the Friday and Saturday starters pitched well and worked deep into both games with right-hander Steven Brooks striking out 12 Missouri batters in seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits.

How to watch

Probable pitching matchups

FRIDAY–Texas RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (0-0. 3.60) vs. Cal Poly LHP Jakob Wright (1-0, 1.35)

SATURDAY–Texas RHP Charlie Hurley (0-0, 2.45) vs. Cal Poly RHP Steven Brooks (0-1, 2.57)

SUNDAY–Texas RHP Cody Howard (1-0, 0.00) vs. Cal Poly RHP Ryan Baum (0-1, 9.82)

Dates: Feb. 23-25

Times: 6:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 1 p.m.

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Television: Longhorn Network

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone