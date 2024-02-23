Longhorns Daily News: Texas fans can play with Quinn Ewers in EA College Football ‘25

Multiple outlets are reporting that Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, an incoming redshirt junior, has opted into EA College Football ‘25. More news will likely come soon.

For all you Longhorn fans, Quinn Ewers has opted into EA Sports College Football 25! https://t.co/oZK4GXLj10 — FOX SA (@KABBFOX29) February 23, 2024

