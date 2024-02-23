Lebarron Johnson’s gem fuels 2-0 win by No. 16 Texas over Cal Poly

In a classic Friday pitcher’s duel, Lebarron Johnson Jr. outgunned Jakob Wright as the No. 16 Texas Longhorns nudged past the Cal Poly Mustangs in a 2-0 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the first nine-inning shutout for the Longhorns since beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Tournament in 2022.

Johnson picked up his first win of the season with one of the best outings of his career — the most innings Johnson has pitched without allowing a run as the 6’4, 210-pound right-hander went eight innings, striking out eight and allowing two hits and two walks.

One of those walks, to lead off the third inning, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt and another batter, hit by a pitch in the fifth, made it to third before being stranded. Johnson helped out his cause in the sixth, picking Cal Poly catcher Ryan Stafford off at third base to end the frame.

But those were mostly blips — Johnson never allowed more than two runners in the same inning and cruised to the end of his outing, retiring the final eight batters he faced, five of them on strikeouts. The Mustangs failed to record an extra-base hit.

With no outs and a runner on first in the fifth, Johnson got some help from his defense when shortstop Jalin Flores ranged deep in the hole, made a quick transfer, and threw across his body to retire the hitter on a spectacular play.

When Johnson departed, junior college transfer right-hander Gage Boehm came in to close the game out in the ninth, allowing a one-out single and securing the save with a full-count groundout to Flores.

Texas didn’t do much damage to Wright and two other pitchers with just five hits, but it should come as no surprise that the damage the Longhorn did manage to inflict came from the top of the lineup.

Center fielder Jared Thomas drove in the game’s first run with a single in the fifth inning after second baseman Dee Kennedy drew a walk, advanced to second on a balk and to third on a wild pitch.

In the eighth, Thomas led off with a double and scored on another double by third baseman Peyton Powell, who played through a bruised foot sustained when he was hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s win over Houston Christian.

A base-running mistake hurt the Horns in the third inning when Kennedy and designated hitter Jayden Duplantier both reached on one-out walks. But Duplantier was picked off at second base and Thomas struck out swinging on a full count to end the threat.

In the fourth, a two-out rally failed to materialize after Flores drew a walk and catcher Rylan Galvan single through the right side when first baseman Jack O’Dowd flied out to right field on a 1-0 pitch. O’Dowd also stranded Flores at third following a sixth-inning double when he grounded out to the pitcher.

Three straight strikeouts also left Powell at second base following his RBI double in the eighth. Texas struck out 11 times on the evening, including three by left fielder Porter Brown.

The Longhorns go for the series win on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.