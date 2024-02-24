No. 16 Texas deals Cal Poly a second straight shutout in 6-0 win

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns are rolling at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, moving to 5-1 on the season thanks to a 6-0 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday, the second consecutive shutout for head coach David Pierce’s pitching staff, which hasn’t allowed a run since the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 20-3 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

Following the gem pitched by ace right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr. during Friday’s 2-0 victory, right-hander Charlie Hurley went six innings, the longest and most impressive outing of his Longhorns career, scattering four hits with three strikeouts while working around a walk and two hit batters.

Right-hander Grant Fontenot and left-hander David Shaw continued to hold the Mustangs scoreless as Fontenot struck out three over 1.2 innings and Shaw recorded the final four outs with three strikeouts of his own.

Cal Poly simply couldn’t string hits together, especially with runners in scoring position, finishing 0-for-10 in that category while leaving 12 on base. The Texas pitching staff was particularly effective keeping the ball down, inducing 14 ground balls compared to three fly balls.

Against starter Steven Brooks, Longhorns hitters worked counts to shorten the outing for the big right-hander, piecing together a run in the third inning on a single, a sacrifice bunt, another single, and an RBI groundout from third baseman Peyton Powell before right fielder Max Belyeu delivered the biggest swing of his college career in the following inning, a two-run, opposite-field home run.

BYE BYE FROM BELYEU. @BelyeuMax goes deep for his first hit of the year and it's 3-0 Horns after four!

Center fielder Jared Thomas extended the lead to 5-0 in the seventh inning, sending another two-run home run to the opposite field, this time over the new Yeti Yard, on a 2-2 pitch with two outs.

SNAKE FARM @jaredthomas02's first bomb of the year makes it 5-0 Texas in the 7th!

Shortstop Jalin Flores added an unearned run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch.

Of the eight hits by Texas, the Longhorns made the count with four coming with two outs and two coming with runners in scoring position. Thomas went 2-for-4 with the home run and two RBI, also stealing a base. The other multi-hit game came from catcher Kimble Schuessler, who went 2-for-3 and scored both times he reached base.

Pierce’s team goes for the sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. Central.