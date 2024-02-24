Five-star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. schedules spring visit to Texas

Spring football recruiting is beginning to heat up. Several prospective football recruits are beginning to iron out visit plans to come check out the Longhorns, and earlier today one of the top recruits in the country announced his intentions to make his way to Austin later this spring.

Five-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (yes that is French with two F’s) confirmed On3’s report that he would be visiting the Texas Longhorns in April. Ffrench was formerly committed to Alabama, but re-opened his recruitment after Nick Saban announced his retirement.

April 6th locked in https://t.co/wIxw1g0TIj — Jaime Ffrench Jr. (@jaimeffrenchjr) February 24, 2024

Ffrench is 12th-ranked overall recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and is the third ranked wide receiver in the country. His recruitment is as you would expect given his status, as he already holds 30-plus offers, including offers from all the heavy hitters across college football.

Texas boasted one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country in 2023 and will likely have multiple receivers drafted early in the NFL Draft later this spring. This gives Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson a good story to tell skill players this cycle, as they try to reload that position room with more premium talent.

Getting a player of Ffrench’s caliber to campus is a positive step in the right direction, but it will obviously take a lot of work moving forward to stay positioned to land him come December.