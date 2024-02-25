Texas blown out by No. 9 Kansas, 86-67

The Texas Longhorns have turned in some poor performances this season — a 21-point loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles, a road loss to the 9-18 West Virginia Mountaineers, and a last-second win over the 8-19 Louisville Cardinals — but Saturday’s 86-67 loss to the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence produced the worst game score of the season.

Texas led for a mere 55 seconds and trailed by as many as 24 points, completely failing to control the paint against one of the most efficient offenses in the country on two-point attempts, allowing Kansas to shoot 61.5 percent overall and post a 52-34 advantage in points in the paint, as well as a plus-13 advantage in made free throws because the Longhorns were called for seven more fouls.

All that came without star guard Kevin McCullar Jr., the conference’s leading scorer who missed the game after aggravating a knee injury. Five players scored in double digits, led by forward Hunter Dickinson with 20 points while guard Johnny Furphy attempted a career-high 11 free throws. If the Longhorns accomplished anything defensively, it was knocking the Jayhawks from the top spot nationally in assist rate, forcing Kansas to play more one-on-one basketball than head coach Bill Self prefers, a task they accomplished admirably.

With the No. 40 defensive efficiency nationally over the last 10 games, the Longhorns aren’t a bad team on that end of the floor, they just struggle to impact the game enough defensively to beat the best opponents on the schedule.

In the 10th game Texas has played this season against a top-25 defense in KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency metric, the Longhorns lost contact early in the game by missing six straight field-goal attempts during a 12-0 run by the Jayhawks. Things got worse later in the first half when Texas bricked nine straight shots, finishing the opening 20 minutes 9-of-34 shooting (26.5 percent), and turning the ball over seven times.

The second half was more efficient, and Kansas even turned the ball over six times in the first 4:01, but Texas never got closer than 13 points because its two star players, senior forward Dylan Disu and senior guard Max Abmas both struggled.

Disu dealt with foul trouble and only attempted six shots, scoring eight points with three turnovers. It was the first time that he’s failed to reach double digits in nine games, dating back to the home loss to UCF, and marked a season low in field-goal attempts.

Limited to five points on 2-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-5 shooting from three, along with four turnovers, Abmas is in the worst slump of his storied career. Over the last three games, Abmas has scored 20 points on 7-of-32 shooting (21.9 percent), making just 2-of-15 three-point attempts (13.3 percent), with a 12-to-9 assist-to-turnover ratio. In 64 games over the previous two seasons, Abmas only had three total games scoring in single digits and never scored in single digits in consecutive games in his entire career.

Without Disu and Abmas hitting their season averages of close to 44 percent of the team’s scoring, the Longhorns simply have no chance of beating NCAA Tournament-quality opponents, especially in the road crucible of the Big 12.

Junior guard Tyrese Hunter is one of the more capable scorers on the team and managed to reach double digits with 12 points against Kansas, but he’s been a picture of inconsistency, careening from a scoreless performance against Iowa State earlier this month to scoring 19 points in the next game against a bad West Virginia team.

Players like senior guard IT Horton and senior forward Kadin Shedrick were supposed to provide scoring support.

Instead, Horton was bench early in the season, inserted back into the starting lineup in conference play, and then relegated to the bench again. Before Saturday’s game against Kansas, Horton had scored 20 points against UCF and 26 points combined in the nine over games before scoring 10 points on 2-of-7 shooting against the Jayhawks.

And Shedrick has battled a back injury sustained in the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech, failing to reach double digits in scoring in every game but the upset of Baylor, in which he scored 10 points.

Hoping for one of those three players to step up and make enough of a difference to finish the regular season strong in the remaining four games seems as likely as the Longhorns winning a game at Allen Fieldhouse — Texas departs the conference with a 2-18 record in the Phog.