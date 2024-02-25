No. 16 Texas sweeps Cal Poly, 7-0, holds Mustangs scoreless all weekend

Looking for a series sweep and a five-game winning streak, the No. 16 Texas Longhorns not only accomplished those feats, but also held the Cal Poly Mustangs scoreless for the entire weekend following Sunday’s 7-0 victory at UFCU Dich-Falk Field. According to Texas play-by-play commentator Craig Way, it’s the first time the Longhorns recorded a weekend series shutout since 2002 against the UT-Pan American Broncs, now the UTRGV Vaqueros.

Third baseman Peyton Powell led the way for the Longhorns with two home runs in a 4-of-5 performance with three RBI while four pitchers combined for the shutout in the first career start for right-hander Cody Howard.

Texas scored the game’s opening run in the bottom of the third inning on the first home run by Powell to right-center field.

Both defenses made the opponent pay for mistakes on the base paths early. In the first, Texas right fielder Max Belyeu threw out Jake Steels trying to go first to third on a single.

In the bottom of the frame, Longhorns first baseman Jared Thomas was picked off first after a leadoff walk. Then, with runners on first and third in the second inning, Texas catcher Rylan Galvan threw out an attempted base stealer, setting up an inning-ending groundout to get Howard out of a jam.

Texas also missed early opportunities as two strikeouts left two runners on base in the first after Thomas was picked off and center fielder Will Gasparino struck out before Thomas flew out to strand two more runners in the second inning for an 0-for-4 start with runners in scoring position.

After allowing six runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings last week against Missouri, Cal Poly right-hander Ryan Baum only gave up the Powell home run in 3.2 innings, scattering three other hits and walking two with four strikeouts before departing on an apparent pitch count.

Another base-running error hurt Texas in the fifth, once again by Thomas, who tried to go from first to third on a bunt single by Powell because the third baseman raced in to field the bunt.

Howard departed after five innings in his first career start, allowing seven hits and striking out three while extending the shutout streak by the Texas staff to 23 innings as right-hander Max Grubbs took the mound with a runner on first. Grubbs immediately received some help from the defense to keep the streak alive when left fielder Porter Brown and shortstop Jalin Flores combined to throw out Steel again, this time trying to score from first on a double.

In the bottom of the inning, right fielder Max Belyeu hit his second home run in as many days, finding the top of the wall in the visiting bullpen in left field just high enough to exit the field of play.

The Longhorns broke the game open with five runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Powell recorded the first hit with a runner in scoring position for Texas on Sunday with a home run to right field to score Thomas, who had reached on a bunt single and stole second.

One batter later, shortstop Jalin Flores hit the second home run of the inning and fourth home run of the game, a blast to left center. Texas notched two more runs in the eighth as Thomas doubled, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a passed ball and Galvan brought home Flores after Cal Poly issued consecutive two-out walks.

Right-handers Max Grubbs and Gage Boehm each pitched an inning in relief of Howard with Boehm striking out two batters before right-hander Easton Tumis struck out two batters of his own over the final two innings.

Texas ends the season-opening homestand on Tuesday against St. John’s at 6:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.