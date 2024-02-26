Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Byron Murphy II included on NFL Draft ‘Freaks List’

Former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was included on The Athletic’s “Freak List” ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Murphy most recently helped lead Texas’ wrecking crew of a defensive line to the final four-team College Football Playoff earlier this year.

From The Athletic: “He doesn’t have the heft of teammate T’Vondre Sweat, but the 6-1, 308-pounder is more disruptive and caused more problems for rival coaches. Murphy is super strong and explosive. I’m hearing there’s a decent chance he can run the 40 in the 4.8s.”

