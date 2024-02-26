 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Byron Murphy II included on NFL Draft ‘Freaks List’

Plus: Big weekend wins for Texas women’s athletics

By Xander Peters
NCAA Football: Sugar Bowl-Texas at Washington John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was included on The Athletic’s “Freak List” ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Murphy most recently helped lead Texas’ wrecking crew of a defensive line to the final four-team College Football Playoff earlier this year.

From The Athletic: “He doesn’t have the heft of teammate T’Vondre Sweat, but the 6-1, 308-pounder is more disruptive and caused more problems for rival coaches. Murphy is super strong and explosive. I’m hearing there’s a decent chance he can run the 40 in the 4.8s.”

  • Texas women’s basketball beat UCF over the weekend and rose in the AP Poll.
  • Texas softball beat Louisiana twice, Colorado State twice and lost to Stanford at the Lone Star State Invitational over the weekend.

