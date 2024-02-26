No. 15 Texas hosts St. John’s on Tuesday to end season-opening homestand

The season-opening, eight-game homestand for the No. 15 Texas Longhorns comes to an end with Tuesday game against the St. John’s Red Storm at UFCU Disch-Falk Field with head coach David Pierce’s pitching staff protecting a 28-inning scoreless streak.

At 6-1, the Longhorns are quickly finding their form on the mound with Pierce in his first season as the pitching coach — right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr. picked up Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors for his eight shutout innings with eight strikeouts, allowing just two hits, taking on the starring role for a staff that didn’t allow a run in the sweep of Cal Poly, the first weekend series shutout for Texas since 2002. As a whole, the staff boasts a 1.66 ERA, fourth nationally, holding opponents to a .226 batting average.

The probable starter scheduled for Tuesday is right-hander Max Grubbs — his first career start — after three solid appearances to open the season. Left-hander Luke Harrison started the first midweek game against Houston Christian, but only lasted 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits with three walks.

Third baseman Peyton Powell also received Big 12 weekly recognition as the conference’s player of the week after hitting .471 with three home runs and eight RBI. Powell hit safely in all four games, including a 4-for-5 performance with two home runs and three RBI on Sunday, the first multi-home run game of his career. Texas outscored its opponents 45-3 in its four wins last week.

Tuesday’s matchup against St. John’s, which comes ahead of three games at the Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park this weekend, including matchups against No. 3 LSU and No. 9 Vanderbilt, provides an opportunity for two veterans in the middle of the order to bounce back from slow starts. Sixth-year senior left fielder Porter Brown is batting .154 with only one extra-base hit in his first 26 at bats this season after hitting .323 last season. Senior infielder Jack O’Dowd is experiencing similar struggles, batting .125 with just one extra-base hit of his own while switching between second base and first base. The issue isn’t strikeouts for either player — they’ve been putting the ball in play — they simply haven’t been making productive contact.

The Red Storm are 2-2 with all four games coming on the road so far this season, opening the year with a road win over the Gators in Gainesville before the Saturday and Sunday games were canceled, then dropping two games against the Cougars in Houston before winning the series finale on Sunday. Under fifth-year head coach Mike Hampton, a longtime assistant at St. John’s before taking over the program, the Red Storm were picked to finish sixth of eight teams in the Big East preseason poll without a player selected for the preseason all-conference team.

The 11-6 win over Houston on Sunday came thanks to some clutch hitting as St. John’s went 8-for-15 with runner’s in scoring position and drove in seven runs with two outs. Freshman designated hitter Chad Falcon went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.

St. John’s is slashing .287/.387/.413 with one home run in its first four games while notching a 7.68 ERA because opponents are batting .341 with five home runs against the Red Storm.

Texas is 2-2 in the all-time series against St. John’s with the two schools last facing off in the 2008 NCAA Houston Regional that included a 2-1 win by the Red Storm in the opening matchup and a subsequent 4-3 win by the Longhorns in an elimination game.

How to watch

Probable pitching matchups

Texas RHP Max Grubbs (1-0. 3.86) vs. St. John’s LHP Evan Chaffee (0-0, 54.00)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Television: Longhorn Network

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone