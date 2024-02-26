Texas nearing bubble ahead of trip to face Texas Tech

Three days after getting blown out by the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse, the Texas Longhorns head into what will be a more hate-filled environment on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock for the final Big 12 matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Students have been camping out for days in anticipation of the 157th game against the Longhorns, a blackout in the 15,000-seat arena.

“I’m excited about tomorrow night, really thrilled to be back in the USA,” said Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland. “Our students are camping out. What a great time to be in Lubbock and at Texas Tech. There’s a different edge to playing Texas, especially with them going to the SEC and you don’t know when you’ll get another opportunity to play again. I do think there is a deep sense of appreciation for the rivalry and the opportunity to compete.”

The homecourt advantage for Texas Tech is real — the Red Raiders are 14-1 at home this season and boast a three-game winning streak over the Longhorns and an 8-2 record in Lubbock going back to 2014.

For McCasland the concern is about his team’s physical health nearing the end of the grinding Big 12 regular season and coming out of a 14-point road loss to UCF that saw guard Chance McMillan, the team’s sixth man, miss the game with a hip injury as forward Warren Washington returned against the Knights after missing the previous two games.

“You can feel it with our team,” McCasland said. “We are kind of getting to that point where we are competing, but we aren’t at our best… I do sense that our team is trying to play through some pretty difficult times, physically. The shoulder of the season with the limited amount of guys that we are playing, you can kind of feel the toll on them. I think the fight that it takes to win is really important to me — that’s the edge that we have to get back to, where everyone feels connected to winning.”

From the Texas perspective, the paramount question beyond how head coach Rodney Terry’s team can deal with the hostile road environment is the grind of how advanced scouting has impacted the pick-and-roll tandem of senior guard Max Abmas and senior forward Dylan Disu.

Against elite defenses capable of blitzing the ball screen to force Abmas to pass the ball while recovering effectively on the back end, the primary offensive set for the Longhorns has lost its bite in recent games. Terry and his staff have adjusted by running more sets for Disu to work in the post, where he can create his own offense or find sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell cutting off the ball when opponents bring double teams.

“I think any time you’re able to put the ball in the paint with Disu, you’ve gotta pick your poison,” said Terry after last Monday’s home win against Kansas State. “Early in the game, they came in, they double, and we got a dive to the rim dunk for Dillon Mitchell. They came again late and doubled again, another dunk with the dive, good execution in terms of working against a double.”

It’s a look that teams call “Monster” — a post-to-post trap that Terry said Houston executes as well as any team in the country and Kansas also used in Lawrence successfully enough to help limit Disu to a season-low six field-goal attempts.

Over the last three games, the Longhorns have faced teams ranked first, 10th, and 15th in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency, all with the capability to execute blitz coverage in pick-and-roll and make Disu’s post touches difficult with monster traps, taking away or limiting the two primary sets Texas runs to highlight its two best players.

But can Texas Tech match that type of effectiveness defensively? The Red Raiders rank 71st in adjusted defensive efficiency and 93rd in defensive efficiency over the last 10 games. Key players are banged up.

In the Big 12 opener for both teams, a 78-67 win by Texas Tech that ranks as one of the most disappointing losses of the season for Texas, Disu was still coming off the bench early in his return from injury and still establishing his rapport with Abmas in the pick-and-roll as the Longhorns staff determined how to best deploy Disu and whether Abmas was going to be the team’s primary ball handler.

Since then, Disu has proven himself as one of the conference’s best players and the two have combined to become a difficult cover in the pick-and-roll with Abmas becoming the primary ball handler — this is a different Texas offense than the one Texas Tech faced in Austin close to two months ago.

But Abmas is also in the worst slump of his career, defying Terry’s maxim that Abmas will always get his points. Over the last three games, Abmas has scored 20 points on 7-of-32 shooting (21.9 percent), making just 2-of-15 three-point attempts (13.3 percent), with a 12-to-9 assist-to-turnover ratio. In 64 games over the previous two seasons, Abmas only had three total games scoring in single digits and never scored in single digits in consecutive games in his entire career.

According to BartTorvik.com, Texas Tech has a 63-percent win probability with an expected score of 75-71 in a game that features NCAA Tournament implications for Texas with the Longhorns sliding towards the bubble following Saturday’s blowout loss to the Jayhawks. In the 95 brackets tracked by BracketMatrix.com, Texas still appears in 94 with an average seeding of 9.04, so there’s clearly a reduced margin of error for the Horns over the remaining four regular-season games and the Big 12 Tournament.

How to watch

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every Texas game statewide. Check TexasSports.com for affiliates.

Odds: Texas Tech is a 4.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.