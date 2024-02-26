Four-star WR Daylan McCutcheon reveals top eight schools

The Texas Longhorns are in the mix for several elite wide receiver prospects across the country. Several of them reside in the state of Texas this cycle, and one of them recently narrowed his choices down.

Four-star Lucas Lovejoy wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon announced on Sunday that his recruitment is now down to eight programs. The Longhorns, along with several other big- time programs across college football, made the cut for the productive wide receiver.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Daylan McCutcheon is down to 8️⃣ Schools!



The 6’0 175 WR from Lucas, TX is ranked as a Top 95 Recruit in the ‘25 Class per On3



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/dTjShm1SH2 pic.twitter.com/2eCozOKmKr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 24, 2024

McCutcheon is fresh off of a monster junior campaign where he broke out for 92 catches for 1,423 yards and 19 touchdowns. Lovejoy has produced some very productive wide receivers over the past few years, including 2024 Texas signee Parker Livingstone, so the Longhorns staff has become a frequent visitor at Lovejoy, as they continue to churn out blue-chip talent.

Texas, along with SMU, were the only in-state programs to make the cut for McCutcheon, while Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Stanford, and USC rounded out the top eight.

McCutcheon is listed as the 11th-ranked wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings ,and he is listed as the 87th-ranked overall prospect in the class.