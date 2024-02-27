Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Xavier Worthy listed among 2024 NFL Draft prospects with ‘most to prove’

USA Today recently listed former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy — one of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program’s first true recruit-to-NFL-prospect examples — as one of this year’s NFL Draft hopefuls with the most to prove ahead of the combine.

From USA Today: “Worthy’s combine likely will be shaped by the moment he steps on the scale, as teams will want to see if the 6-1 speedster has bulked up from his rail-thin, 172-pound frame. Play strength is a serious problem, with defensive backs too often outmuscling him at the line of scrimmage or on contested catches. If he can beat press coverage, however, Worthy can be a major weapon as a deep threat who also is capable of taking quick hits for long gains. Teams also will want to see how he handles drills after drops and inconsistent effort hampered his production at Texas.”

