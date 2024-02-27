What Texas players need to accomplish at the NFL Combine

As Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has become fond of saying since his team won the Big 12 for the first time since 2009 and made the College Football Playoffs for the first time ever, individual success follows team success.

For a remarkable group of 11 former Longhorns now in Indianapolis for this week’s NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, testing and interviews are the next step on the path towards turning that individual success into NFL opportunity in April’s draft.

Here’s what the tape shows and how those players can help themselves the most over the coming days.

Running back Jonathon Brooks

What the tape shows: Emerging from the considerable shadows of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, Brooks showcased his ability to break tackles with his smooth running style and serve as an effective pass catcher out of the backfield.

What Brooks needs to accomplish: As Brooks continues his rehabilitation from the ACL injury that ended his season and college career, the medical side is hugely important for Brooks to maintain his status as one of the top running backs in the draft, if not the top running back. In interviews, the humility of Brooks should only increase his esteem in the eyes of NFL teams.

Running back Keilan Robinson

What the tape shows: A special teams standout who provides more value than simply serving as a return man, Robinson

What Robinson needs to accomplish: The most surprising combine invite on this list, Robinson’s niche attributes mean that he needs to demonstrate elite athleticism to receive consideration as a potential NFL draft pick. In all likelihood, the most important part of the combine will be the connections that he makes to set up potential destinations as an undrafted free agent.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

What the tape shows: Mitchell broke out as a junior after transferring from Georgia, becoming the most reliable target for Quinn Ewers because of his flypaper hands, ability to make contested catches, and high-level route-running ability that made him the best red-zone option for a bad red-zone team. Mitchell also improved as a blocker throughout the season after a shaky start that often featured poor effort.

What Mitchell need to accomplish: The best way for Mitchell to prove that his route-running ability can translate to the NFL is to run a 4.5 or better in the 40-yard dash to ease that projection. And with some mock drafts connecting Mitchell to the Kansas City Chiefs because of the team’s desperate need for impact wide receivers, impressing the Chiefs brass in interviews could result in Mitchell catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy

What the tape shows: Worthy bounced back from a difficult sophomore season during which he played through a broken hand by becoming a more consistent pass catcher, tracking the ball better, and developing into a dangerous punt returner, clocking the fastest speed in college football on a touchdown return called back against Iowa State.

What Worthy needs to accomplish: Based on Worthy’s on-field speed, the high-level expectation is for the Fresno product to post a sub-4.4 40-yard dash and perhaps even join the short list of players to run sub-4.3. Only 11 players have accomplished that feat, so it’s a high bar for Worthy, who could also help himself by catching the ball consistently and cleanly during drills since the combine format won’t allow him to address the significant concern about his ability to make contested catches.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington

What the tape shows: Battling back from injuries that initially derailed his Texas career, Whittington emerged as a player who did all the little things right, from running strong routes to showing off reliable hands to blocking effectively on the perimeter to making an impact on special teams. After the catch, Whittington was tough to bring down and proved effective in the intermediate passing game, but never emerged as a vertical threat.

What Whittington needs to accomplish: For Whittington, the margins between sneaking into the final rounds of the draft or ending up signing as an undrafted free agent will depend on his medical evaluations and testing well athletically.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders

What the tape shows: Like Mitchell, Sanders has elite hands while showing the ability to gain yards after the catch with his athleticism. Playing through an ankle injury in 2023 likely hurt Sanders as a blocker, the area where he has the most room for growth as a player.

What Sanders needs to accomplish: Forced to pull out of Shrine Bowl practices and games, Sanders hurt his ability to answer questions about his blocking ability, so he has a limited ability to improve his stock in Indianapolis. So the reductive answer about what Sanders needs to accomplish is the typical one — if he wants to challenge Brock Browers as the best tight end in the draft, he needs to run a blazing 40-yard dash for his size because there’s not much else he can do to boost his stock in this setting.

Offensive tackle Christian Jones

What the tape shows: A latecomer to football, Jones was a late riser in the 2019 recruiting class as a result, lengthening his developmental curve at Texas. Under Kyle Flood, that curve steepened for Jones over the last two seasons as he became more technically proficient and more consistent on the field as a result, especially in pass protection.

What Jones needs to accomplish: Jones already boosted his stock with his ability to win practice reps in pass protection at the Senior Bowl, so the key for Jones at the combine is to back up the eye test from Mobile by posting testing numbers that support the strength and movement ability he showed. Of the Texas players at the combine, Jones has the best opportunity to impress in interviews with his dynamic personality.

Defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat

What the tape shows: As Texas center Jake Majors told the media last fall, it’s not really possible to block Sweat, the goal is merely to stay in front of him as long as possible. Returning to the Forty Acres for a fifth season afforded Sweat the opportunity to show tremendous growth as a player, clogging running lanes by effectively taking on double teams, showing off his massive strength as a bull rusher to collapse pockets in addition to flashes of improved technique in his pass rush, and demonstrating a knack for impacting passing lanes when he wasn’t creating penetration.

What Sweat needs to accomplish: The decision by Sweat not to weigh in at the Senior Bowl raised some red flags. The tape clearly shows that Sweat was well-conditioned enough to stay on the field without the quality of his play dropping, an issue earlier in his career, but Sweat needs to prove to teams that he’s taking his weight seriously by coming in at or before the 362 pounds he was listed at last season.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy

What the tape shows: After showing flashes of strength and explosiveness as a freshman and sophomore, Murphy emerged as a difference-maker in 2023 as a well-rounded defensive tackle who could make plays against the run and impact opposing quarterbacks as a pass rusher. If the early comparisons for Murphy were to former Texas standout Roy Miller, first-round grades afforded to Murphy in multiple mock drafts are now comparing Murphy to Aaron Donald, one of the highest possible compliments.

What Murphy needs to accomplish: To maintain those comparisons to Donald, the expectations for Murphy at the combine are astronomically high — self-described as the strongest player on the Texas team, a claim with which Jones concurred, Murphy should excel with his bench press and test better athletically than his cohorts across the defensive line, not just as the defensive tackle position.

Linebacker Jaylan Ford

What the tape shows: As a junior, Ford had one of the best seasons for a Texas linebacker since Derrick Johnson, especially in his ability to take the right coverage drops and come up with interceptions. A reliable tackler and overall playmaker, Ford is rangy enough to get sideline to sideline and can make an impact as a blitzer.

What Ford needs to accomplish: Because the middle linebacker bears so much responsibility as a communicator, Ford is another player who will help his stock in interviews. There’s no question that he passes the eye test physically, too, but it’s less clear whether he can test well enough to push his draft grade from the late rounds into the mid rounds.

Safety Ryan Watts

What the tape shows: After transferring from Ohio State, Watts became a full-time starter for the first time in 2022 and showed promise as a boundary cornerback capable of playing physical press coverage and setting the edge. Injuries kept Watts from building on that promise by improving in coverage and making more plays on the ball. At the Senior Bowl, Watts played safety, his projected position in the NFL.

What Watts needs to accomplish: For any cornerback making the move to safety, needing to run well is a given for Watts, but it wasn’t necessarily his speed that came into question when Watts relented to the needed move to the back end, it’s his ability to flip his hips in transition and demonstrate the fluidity to turn and run with wide receivers. So the on-field drills will be key for Watts to prove that he can be an attribute in coverage at safety to ensure that he’ll hear his name called in late April.