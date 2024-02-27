Reacts Survey: Who is your favorite Texas basketball player of all time?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

As March Madness approaches, this week’s survey asks “Who is your favorite Texas basketball player of all time?” Kevin Durant? T.J. Ford? LaMarcus Aldridge? Brock Cunningham? If you don’t see your choice listed, let us know in the comments!

Texas nears the end of the regular season and will face a handful of teams for the very last time as Big 12 opponents including Texas Tech, Baylor, and Oklahoma State. For now, the Longhorns closed the book against the Kansas Jayhawks as conference foes, but the door appears to be open for future games between the two schools.

Would you be open to future non-conference games in basketball between the Longhorns and KU?

