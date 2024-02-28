No. 15 Texas thumps St. John’s, 15-3

Two home runs from shortstop Jalin Flores, including another grand slam, paced the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in a 15-3 win over the St. John’s Red Storm on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas added five doubles among its 13 hits in the game as Flores went 3-for-5 with six RBI, first baseman Jared Thomas scored two runs in a 2-for-3 performance, and center fielder Will Gasparino was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBI.

Trailing 1-0 after the first inning and then 3-2 after the third, the Longhorns scored five runs in the fourth, three runs in the fifth, and five runs in the seventh to blow the game open.

Right-hander Max Grubbs allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout in 2.1 innings before the bullpen turned in another strong performance over 6.2 innings as six pitchers combined to give up one run on five hits with six strikeouts. Most notable was a ninth-inning appearance by right-hander Tanner Witt, his first since struggling during a Sunday start against San Diego, striking out a batter to end the game.

Texas heads to Minute Maid Park this weekend for games against No. 3 LSU, Texas State, and Vanderbilt before hosting Texas A&M next Tuesday and then starting conference play against Texas Tech in Lubbock.