Longhorns Daily News: Two former Texas players land Mel Kiper’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper recently released his NFL mock draft 2.0.
Two former Texas Longhorns landed on Kiper’s list:
- DT Byron Murphy II: No. 13 overall, to the Las Vegas Raiders.
- WR Xavier Worthy: No. 32 overall, to the Kansas City Chiefs.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohsl: Former Texas star Peyton Stearns grasping for points, answers
Austin American-Statesman: 4 reasons why Steve Sarkisian won’t be a Texas repeat of Jimbo Fisher
Inside Texas: UT sixth-year senior Brock Cunningham’s ejection from win at Texas Tech cements his reputation as an enforcer
247Sports: SEC football: Projecting 2024’s most-impactful assistant coaching hires
Inside Texas: Jaylan Ford, Byron Murphy speak to the media ahead of their NFL Combine workouts
Inside Texas: How coaches track quarterbacks’ practice reps and throws during the course of a practice
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
NCAA Tournament hopes for Texas receive major boost with 81-69 win over Texas Tech
Texas at Texas Tech gamethread
No. 15 Texas thumps St. John’s, 15-3
What Texas players need to accomplish at the NFL Combine
Reacts Survey: Who is your favorite Texas basketball player of all time?
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Consistency has Longhorns standing out for Top247 cornerback Cobey Sellers
247Sports: In-state DB Caleb Chester sets Texas official visit
247Sports: Top247 LB Riley Pettijohn narrowing focus heading into spring
247Sports: Several schools making Top247 CB Dorian Brew feel like a priority
Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: Detailed evaluation for five-star OT Michael Fasusi
Inside Texas: Four-star DL Ethan Utley talks Texas, recaps recruitment
Inside Texas: Meet The Triple Threat: Cedar Hill’s Coleman triplets talk life, football, recruiting
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball’s win vs. Texas Tech spoiled as fans throw bottles on court
Austin American-Statesman: Texas, Oklahoma go for one more Big 12 women’s crown before SEC move
Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 softball power rankings: Baylor rises after strong weekend
Dallas Morning News: What Texas Tech, UT coaches said after ‘unacceptable’ fan behavior in Red Raiders’ loss
Dallas Morning News: 3 Texas Tech-Texas takeaways: Red Raiders fall flat in last regular season rivalry meeting
Inside Texas: How a 5:15 a.m. practice propelled Texas women’s basketball into Big 12 title contention
Rock Chalk Talk: BYU soaks Kansas, 76-68
Rock Chalk Talk: Lance Leipold reportedly signs new contract
Black & Gold Banneret: Baseball sweeps Samford
Vanquish The Foe: Assessing the current group of BYU quarterbacks
Vanquish The Foe: Upset! BYU stuns Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: How to watch NFL Draft Combine like a smart fan
SB Nation: NFLPA report cards give Chiefs ownership an F-, roast Bengals’ terrible food, and more
SB Nation: Bronny James’ best option is still entering 2024 NBA Draft, not returning to college
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Big, big, very big game tonight for Texas women’s basketball.
a lot on the line https://t.co/OrsJwfby0D#HookEm pic.twitter.com/FM4ghiYEGM— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 28, 2024
- Texas softball takes on Texas State tonight at 6pm Central.
Back at it, again, tonight https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm | @AdayahWallace pic.twitter.com/KhM6X4xcXy— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) February 28, 2024
