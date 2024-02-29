Jaylan Ford on which Texas LBs will step up: ‘I think it’s going to be all of them’

New position coach Johnny Nansen will have a new man in the middle next season for the Texas Longhorns with linebacker Jaylan Ford foregoing his extra season of eligibility to declare for the 2024 NFL Combine, leaving a vacancy at the Mike position for Jeff Choate’s replacement.

It’s a significant offensive storyline for the Longhorns this offseason after Ford earned back-to-back first-team All-Big 12 recognition and finished as a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2023, totaling 220 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and six interceptions.

In Indianapolis for the combine, Ford expressed confidence in the state of Nansen’s position room when asked about which players will step up, including into the role as the quarterback of the defense filled by the middle linebacker.

“I think it’s going go be all of them to be honest — we established a culture there in that linebacker room of whoever is up, it’s their chance to step up to the plate,” said Ford.

After Choate took a big linebacker class in 2023 before taking over as the head coach at Nevada following the regular season, most of those young players are still developing, including sophomore Liona Lefau, redshirt freshman Derion Gullette, and redshirt freshman S’Maje Burrell. That leaves the returnees mentioned by Ford as the players he expects to fill the void left by his departure — sixth-year senior David Gbenda, senior Mo Blackwell, and sophomore Anthony Hill Jr.

“They’ve all been there under Choate and know that standard that we hold ourselves to as linebackers there,” Ford said.

Gbenda is the savvy veteran who has the leadership and communication attributes to replace Ford’s presence in the position room, if not as a full-time starter in the lineup.

Competing with Gbenda for that role is Alabama senior transfer Kendrick Blackshire. Where Gbenda is speedy and relatively undersized to play in the middle, Blackshire is the chiseled, 6’2, 233-pound prototype returning to his home state hoping to become a starter for the first time. After three seasons in Nick Saban’s program, Blackshire should have no problems integrating himself into the Texas culture, but there are concerns that he’s primarily a downhill linebacker who isn’t as effective taking coverage drops.

Blackwell is the wild card, a special teams standout who recovered a muffed punt by Washington in the Sugar Bowl and primarily a sub-package player on defense as a hybrid linebacker/defensive back. Recruited out of Arlington Martin as a linebacker, Blackwell spent his freshman season playing at that position at 203 pounds, dropped down to 196 pounds to play defensive back in 2022, and then put on 12 pounds to move back to linebacker last season.

Ford said he encourages Blackwell and noted the need for him to continue gaining weight after missing the first three games of 2023 with a knee injury that impacted Blackwell’s development in a potential breakout season.

“He really was looking to get bigger so he can play in the box more and he’s definitely been able to do that. I talked with our strength coach and he said that he’s been flying around out there and he’s gotten heavier so that’s a huge plus,” said Ford.

The highest expectations surround Hill, the consensus No. 1 linebacker out of Denton Ryan in 2023 who earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors after recording 66 tackles (40 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, four quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups. At the combine, former Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy called Hill a future first-round prospect when asked who Longhorns fans should look out for next season.

Hill had a breakout performance early in the 2023 season with six tackles and two sacks in the upset win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa before making six starts at weak-side linebacker, recording a sack and a forced fumble in the Big 12 Championship game win over Oklahoma State. Expected to become the full-time starter at Will, Hill is the primary candidate to replace Ford as the team’s best playmaking linebacker.

Among the young linebackers, the baseline expectation for Lefau is that he maintains his role as a core special teams player and the hope is that Burrell could find his way onto the field under special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, too. Gullette spent much of his true freshman season rehabilitating from a knee injury that prematurely ended his high school career, but received praise at the end of last season from safety Michael Taaffe as a young player to watch defensively.

Bolstered by Nansen’s work turning around Arizona as the defensive coordinator for the Wildcats, there’s plenty of reason to believe Ford’s positive assessment of the Texas linebacker room heading into the SEC with the team’s blend of young talent and returning experience.