Dates and location announced for 2024 SEC Media Days

In a nod to the two newest members of the SEC, the 2024 Media Days are coming to Dallas from July 15-18, the conference announced on Thursday, allowing the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns to remain close to home to celebrate their arrival in the nation’s best football conference.

The Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas is the site for the four-day event which we be televised on SEC Network. Over the last three years, Nashville, Atlanta, and Birmingham served as the host sites.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is scheduled to meet with the media on the third day, Wednesday, July 17, along with Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, Florida’s Billy Napier, and Mississippi State’s Jeff Lebby.

The conference will release a more detailed schedule in early July, including full television information, rotational breakdown, and the student-athletes attending.