Reacts Results: Texas fans name their favorite player of all-time

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It probably isn’t surprising that the 2003 Naismith Player of the Year and the leader of the last Texas team to reach the Final Four gathered nearly half of the votes in this week’s survey.

T.J. Ford received the most votes with Kevin Durant close behind at 30%. Durant only played one year in Austin but also won the Naismith Award in 2007.

Our other question asked if Longhorn fans would want to see Texas play Kansas down the road after this season. The response was yes - with 82% of the surveyors hoping the two schools schedule games in the future after the Longhorns join the SEC.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.