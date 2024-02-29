Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum T`Vondre Sweat shows off at NFL Combine

Want to see a crazy stat?

Check out this from analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III—on recent Texas Longhorns alum T`Vondre Sweat showing out at this year’s NFL Combine.

T’Vondre Sweat at 366 lbs just ran his 40 yard dash in 5.27 seconds and it was FLUID. Sweat’s adjusted 40 time at his height and weight is like an 180 pound DB running a 4.26. @TvondreSweat pic.twitter.com/NQzcBwGtHj — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 29, 2024

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: T`Vondre Sweat on 2024 Longhorns: ‘Quinn is GOATed’

Austin American-Statesman: Texas baseball coach David Pierce on hot start, LSU and Aggies

Austin American-Statesman: It’s no leap of faith to see Texas sports teams fare well on Feb. 29

Austin American-Statesman: What Texas football players are working out at Thursday’s NFL Combine?

247Sports: Despite teams ramping up the intensity, Max Abmas chooses to let his play do the talking

Inside Texas: What we learned about Texas football in February

Inside Texas: The biggest ‘dogs’ on the Texas 2024 roster

Inside Texas: Is Georgia really the frontrunner in 2024?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Jaylan Ford on which Texas LBs will step up: ‘I think it’s going to be all of them’

Dates and location announced for 2024 SEC Media Days

Reacts Results: Texas fans name their favorite player of all-time

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Insider: Ranking Texas’ transfer additions in order of likely impact in 2024

247Sports: Three expected visits for Top247 receiver Tanook Hines

247Sports: Top247 OT Michael Fasusi excited for round of spring visits

247Sports: Shadow Creek four-star WR Jacorey Watson sees Texas rebounding even stronger in 2024

247Sports: Four-star LB Matai Tagoa’i locks in first two official trip dates

247Sports: Breaking down fast rising two-way lineman Josiah Sharma

Inside Texas: Elite 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. talks Texas offer, spring visit schedule

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 power rankings: Houston a clear No. 1, but who follows?

Austin American-Statesman: Texas women done in by rebounding issues, controversial ending

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU earns pair of midweek wins, defeating Washington State and Arizona

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia 90, Kansas State 94

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State takes down Oklahoma 58-45

Black & Gold Banneret: UCF beats Oklahoma State for second Big 12 road win

Black & Gold Banneret: Knight Cap: Baseball stays undefeated

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Predicting NFL QBs for Bears, Patriots, Steelers, Broncos, and more after draft, free agency

SB Nation: A 14-team College Football Playoff is a terrible idea

SB Nation: Tom Brady tried to beat his own 40 at the combine, 24 years later

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball fell to Oklahoma last night.