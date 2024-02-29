 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum T`Vondre Sweat shows off at NFL Combine

Plus: Hit and miss for Texas women’s athletics last night

By Xander Peters
/ new
Syndication: USA TODAY Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

Want to see a crazy stat?

Check out this from analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III—on recent Texas Longhorns alum T`Vondre Sweat showing out at this year’s NFL Combine.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: T`Vondre Sweat on 2024 Longhorns: ‘Quinn is GOATed’

Austin American-Statesman: Texas baseball coach David Pierce on hot start, LSU and Aggies

Austin American-Statesman: It’s no leap of faith to see Texas sports teams fare well on Feb. 29

Austin American-Statesman: What Texas football players are working out at Thursday’s NFL Combine?

247Sports: Despite teams ramping up the intensity, Max Abmas chooses to let his play do the talking

Inside Texas: What we learned about Texas football in February

Inside Texas: The biggest ‘dogs’ on the Texas 2024 roster

Inside Texas: Is Georgia really the frontrunner in 2024?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Jaylan Ford on which Texas LBs will step up: ‘I think it’s going to be all of them’

Dates and location announced for 2024 SEC Media Days

Reacts Results: Texas fans name their favorite player of all-time

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Insider: Ranking Texas’ transfer additions in order of likely impact in 2024

247Sports: Three expected visits for Top247 receiver Tanook Hines

247Sports: Top247 OT Michael Fasusi excited for round of spring visits

247Sports: Shadow Creek four-star WR Jacorey Watson sees Texas rebounding even stronger in 2024

247Sports: Four-star LB Matai Tagoa’i locks in first two official trip dates

247Sports: Breaking down fast rising two-way lineman Josiah Sharma

Inside Texas: Elite 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. talks Texas offer, spring visit schedule

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 power rankings: Houston a clear No. 1, but who follows?

Austin American-Statesman: Texas women done in by rebounding issues, controversial ending

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU earns pair of midweek wins, defeating Washington State and Arizona

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia 90, Kansas State 94

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State takes down Oklahoma 58-45

Black & Gold Banneret: UCF beats Oklahoma State for second Big 12 road win

Black & Gold Banneret: Knight Cap: Baseball stays undefeated

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Predicting NFL QBs for Bears, Patriots, Steelers, Broncos, and more after draft, free agency

SB Nation: A 14-team College Football Playoff is a terrible idea

SB Nation: Tom Brady tried to beat his own 40 at the combine, 24 years later

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • Texas women’s basketball fell to Oklahoma last night.
  • Texas softball beat Texas State last night.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...