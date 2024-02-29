Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat impress at the NFL Combine

On a critical day for the futures of defensive tackles Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat as both players went through testing at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the former Texas Longhorns both impressed.

Currently projected to come off the board at No. 13 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders in Mel Kiper’s latest pre-combine mock draft at ESPN, Murphy needed to prove his elite athleticism for the position in testing on Thursday. In NFL.com’s estimated athleticism score, Murphy is currently ranked second among all defensive tackles at the combine after running a 4.87 40-yard dash with a blazing 1.69 10-yard split, a 33-inch vertical leap, and a 9’3 broad jump.

Here's where Byron Murphy ranked among DTs at the combine, keep in mind he entered the #1 ranked DT in the draft.



#3 in the 40-Yard Dash

#4 in the 10-Yard Split

#2 in the Vertical Jump

#6 in the Broad Jump — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) February 29, 2024

Murphy also demonstrated the ideal combination of fluidity, quick feet, and violence in the on-field drills.

The overall performance left at least one NFL Draft analyst wondering if Murphy is ranked too low with NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein comparing Murphy favorably to former Houston star Ed Oliver, now a standout with the Buffalo Bills.

Byron Murphy II is ranked No. 13 on my board and I'm worried that's too low. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 29, 2024

For Sweat, the major storyline surrounded his weight after choosing not to weigh in at the Senior Bowl last month.

“I weigh in tomorrow,” Sweat said on Wednesday. “So, everybody that wanna know, you’ll see tomorrow.”

On Thursday, Sweat weighed in at 366 pounds, up four pounds from his listed weight by Texas for the 2023 season, although some of his comments about how quickly he can gain weight may raise some concerns among evaluators.

“I know myself and I know my body, and I know I can’t just sit around for weeks, or just a week,” Sweat said. “Because if I sit down for a week, I gain about 30 pounds.”

In typical fashion, Sweat joked that he planned to run a 4.4 or 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, settling instead for a 5.27 effort on his first attempt with a 1.8 10-yard split, a 26-inch vertical, and an 8’2 broad jump. Sweat opted against running a second time.

As one of the five biggest players ever invited to the combine, assessing those numbers from Sweat require putting them into perspective.

T’Vondre Sweat at 366 lbs just ran his 40 yard dash in 5.27 seconds and it was FLUID. Sweat’s adjusted 40 time at his height and weight is like an 180 pound DB running a 4.26. @TvondreSweat pic.twitter.com/NQzcBwGtHj — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 29, 2024

Although Sweat isn’t known for his explosiveness off the ball on tape, he moved well during the on-field drills.

So fluid for T’Vondre Sweat here.



Sweat makes this look so easy at 366 pounds. pic.twitter.com/vdmKXSa18t — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) February 29, 2024

T'Vondre Sweat in the Body Control Drill, the commercials made us miss Byron Murphy's



Though I'm sure he did well. pic.twitter.com/ZRXYtd6AMg — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) February 29, 2024

Ranked as high as the second-best defensive tackle in the draft, WaterFootball.com has Sweat ranked sixth.

“Off the field, team sources say Sweat a good kid but has some issues with lethargy and likes to party,” reads the evaluation.

As a massive run-stopping force in the middle, Sweat isn’t as dynamic of an athlete as Murphy and the concerns about his conditioning will linger with how quickly he can gain weight, but for a team looking for a defensive tackle capable of demanding double teams to allow linebackers operate without interference from offensive linemen climbing to the second level, Sweat is an appealing prospect who solidified his draft status on Thursday.

Together, Murphy and Sweat made strong cases that they’re the two best defensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft after finishing as the two highest-graded defensive tackles during the 2023 season, according to PFF.