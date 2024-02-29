Steve Sarkisian details recruitment of WR Isaiah Bond

Bonds matter.

In the current landscape of college football, that means relationships established with high school recruits often pay dividends later if the player ends in the NCAA transfer portal looking for a new destination.

More than NIL opportunities, a previous relationship forged between Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Bond helped convince the productive pass catcher to land on the Forty Acres, Sarkisian detailed on the All Facts No Brakes podcast with Keyshawn Johnson released on Thursday.

Asked about rumors that Bond received a Lamborghini as part of his NIL package to come to Texas — the result of Bond posting a picture in one on his visit and the recent high-profile deal that allowed former star running back Bijan Robinson to land an Italian sports car — Sarkisian referenced back to Bond’s original recruitment.

“I think one thing that gets missed in a lot of this is we recruited Isaiah out of high school. He was a kid out of Buford High School in Georgia and we recruited him hard,” said the Texas head coach. “Key, as you know, we love having those dynamic playmakers, those guys that can possess some speed, that can create space and create explosive plays. And so we had a previous relationship with him when he initially decided to commit and to go to Alabama.”

A top-50 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Bond picked up an offer from Sarkisian and his staff during the spring evaluation period not long after they arrived on the Forty Acres. Initially committed to Florida, the 5’11, 182-pounder took an official visit to Texas, but it was a trip to Tuscaloosa In November that truly swayed his recruitment, producing a decommitment from the Gators and a pledge to the Crimson Tide in December before signing during the early period.

With Bond standing on the opposite sideline in Tuscaloosa in early September last year, the Texas offense showcased the talents of wide receivers AD Mitchell, a Georgia transfer, and Xavier Worthy, one of Sarkisian’s first additions at the position. Both players went on to have productive seasons and declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in the wake of the Sugar Bowl loss to Washington in the College Football Playoffs.

“The timing is pretty incredible that in the midst of all that, Coach [Nick] Saban decides to retire and that opens up a 30-day window for all those kids at Alabama to potentially enter the portal,” said Sarkisian.

And while the general arc of Bond’s recruitment by Texas was already known, Sarkisian revealed for the first time on Johnson’s podcast that as soon as Bond went into the portal on January 12, two days after the news broke of Saban’s decision, he was on a plane to Georgia to meet with Bond and his parents.

Bond decided to visit Austin and committed on his visit with the Longhorns — in the compressed period between the end of college football season and the start of spring classes in mid-January, it took less than four days between Saban’s decision and Bond’s pledge to Texas.

“Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company,” Bond told ESPN when he made his decision. “My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I’m putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock.”

In the rest of the interview, Bond confirmed that Saban’s retirement caused him to leave Tuscaloosa and cited the return of quarterback Quinn Ewers and four starters along the offensive line as key factors in his decision.

Never once did NIL come up. Bond did apparently land a Ford Bronco from Leif Johnson in Austin, hardly as exotic or expensive as a Lamborghini, but that’s how Sarkisian prefers it.

“I think it’s a slippery slope, when you’re talking about building a culture and building a team, of how much you you pour into that other side of this thing and how much NIL and all that. The reality of it is, like I’ve said all along, I want players to want to come to the University of Texas, because of all of the right reasons — the history and tradition, the campus, Austin, Texas, the power of the degree, the quality of players around them, the coaching staff. All those things,” said Sarkisian on National Signing Day in February.

“If you’re not coming for those reasons, you’re not going to be happy. It’s not going to work out for you. Quite frankly, any school you choose for not the right reasons, it never works out and then you look up a year or two from now, and they’re the same guys that are in the transfer portal.”

Coming out of the transfer portal, Bond is on the same trajectory as Mitchell and Worthy, intent on turning a big season into his own declaration for the NFL Draft, but the relationship that Sarkisian had already built with Bond helped ensure his transfer to Texas.

“I think we really try to identify what our needs are and then we try to recruit those players that fill those needs that give us the best chance to be successful,” said Sarkisan.