No. 15 Texas faces first major test in Astros Foundation College Classic

At least it’s not at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns head to Houston for the Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park, generally a more friendly venue for the Longhorns than the home of the Texas Rangers as head coach David Pierce’s team faces its first trip away from UFCU Disch-Falk Field and the first major challenges of the season.

Last season, Texas was swept by No. 8 Arkansas, Missouri, and No. 12 Vanderbilt to open the season in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, two years after the 2021 team emerged from Winter Storm Uri to suffer a sweep by No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 8 Arkansas, and No. 6 Ole Miss in the same event.

While the College Baseball Showdown is scheduled to open the season, the event at Minute Maid Park is set for the first weekend in March and tends to be more friendly from a results standpoint for Texas. The 2022 team notched wins over No. 17 Tennessee and No. 7 LSU before a disappointing Sunday loss to unranked LSU two years after sandwiching a one-run win over No. 6 Arkansas between a one-run losses to No. 11 LSU and Missouri. A 3-3 record is a long way from 0-6, right?

It’s the 11th appearance for the Longhorns in a variation of the Astros Foundation College Classic with a 16-14 all-time record. No. 9 LSU looms as Friday’s opponent with a Saturday matchup against Texas State and a weekend finale against No. 9 Vanderbilt on Sunday.

For LSU and Texas, it’s the 10th meeting between the Tigers and Horns since 2018 and the third straight season the future conference opponents have played with Texas holding a 5-4 edge in those games, which include a home-and-home series in 2018 and 2019. The Longhorns boast a 28-14-1 edge in the all-time series, although the Tigers won two of three in the 2009 College World Series Finals to take home a national championship.

Under third-year head coach Jay Johnson, LSU is 8-1 this season and ranked No. 9 by D1Baseball.com with the lone road trip of the season so far a midweek win over Rice in Houston. And while it’s too early for strength of schedule rankings, it’s probably safe to say that a slate of VMI, Central Arkansas, Northern Illinois, Stony Brook, and Rice isn’t particularly impressive. A 5-2 loss to Stony Brook last Friday certainly ranks as a disappointment.

Picked to finish second in the SEC’s Western Division in the preseason SEC poll and behind division foe Arkansas as the projected SEC champion, LSU landed third baseman Tommy White on the preseason all-conference first team and designated hitter/catcher Hayden Travinski on the second team as the Tigers attempt to defend their seventh national championship while trying to replace pitcher Paul Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and outfielder Dylan Crews, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Nicknamed “Tommy Tanks”, White is a North Carolina State transfer who hit 27 home runs for the Wolfpack in 2022 before launching 24 last season in Baton Rouge with 105 RBI while slashing .374/.432/.725. Called the best hitter in college baseball by Johnson, White is a unique power hitter in that he hits for contact, striking out in just over 15 percent of his at bats last season and taking only 23 walks, though pitchers certainly did try to work inside on him, hitting him nine times. The 6’1, 228-pounder is batting .343 so far this season, although he only has one home run so far.

As a team, the Tigers are hitting .330/.473/.534. Outfielder Paxton Kling leads the team with a .409 batting average and .625 on-base percentage, hitting in the leadoff spot and reaching base 19 times in his last 26 plate appearances, including all six on Sunday against Stony Brook with two hits, two walks, and two hit by pitches. First baseman Jared Jones is the leader with four of the 15 home runs hit by LSU this season after hitting 14 as a freshman last season.

The pitching staff as a whole looks solid under Nate Yeskie, who spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M after two years with Johnson at Arizona, posting a 3.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and opponents hitting just .216. As it pertains to Friday’s game against Texas, however, the question is whether Johnson will keep right-hander Thatcher Hurd in that role after a rough start to the season. Hurd started the loss to Stony Brook last Friday and has a 9.00 ERA after allowing three runs on six hits in 4.1 innings and four runs on five hits in 2.1 innings in the season opener against VMI.

Picked to finish fifth in the Sun Belt with second baseman Chase Mora as the lone preseason selection, Texas State is 5-3 overall with losses to Kansas and Kentucky and a win over Washington State in the Round Rock Classic.

Mora is off to a slow start, last among the regular starters for the Bobcats with a .200 batting average. On the opposite end of the spectrum is infielder Rhyne Farber, a freshman who is hitting .556 with a team-high nine walks. Overall, Texas State is batting .315 with 14 home runs and averaging 10.9 runs per game after scoring 20 in a win against Youngstown State and 23 in a win over Prairie View A&M.

For the pitching staff, the ERA is currently 4.03 with a 1.40 WHIP and opponents batting .224 with three home runs. The prospective Saturday starter, left-hander Jack Stroud, has a 9.45 ERA and a loss to Kentucky during which he allowed seven runs on five hits with three walks in 1.2 innings.

Like Texas, Vanderbilt is leaving the friendly confines of its home stadium for the first time with a 7-3 record, including losses to Florida Atlantic, and Gonzaga. Picked to finish third in the SEC’s Eastern Division, the Commodores landed shortstop Jonathan Vastine and left-handed starting pitcher Carter Holton on the all-conference second team.

Vastine is one of six regulars batting better than .300 as Vanderbilt is hitting .322 as a team with nine home runs and 29 doubles, leading the SEC with 109 hits. Tim Corbin’s team does like to run, stealing 24 bases, the most in the SEC and 24th nationally, led by seven from utility player RJ Austin and two others with six, including Jacob Humphrey, whose 84 career stolen bases are third among active players.

Holding opponents to a .213 batting average with a 4.55 ERA, the Vanderbilt pitching staff does have prospective Sunday starter, left-hander Devin Futrell, off to a strong start with a 1.64 ERA thanks to eight strikeouts in 11.0 innings and two earned runs allowed on six hits and one walk. If he’s not the best starter the Longhorns are likely to face this weekend, he’s certainly off to the best start.

How to watch

Probable pitching matchups

FRIDAY–Texas RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (1-0. 1.38) vs. LSU TBA

SATURDAY–Texas RHP Charlie Hurley (1-0, 0.93) vs. Texas State LHP Jack Stroud (1-1, 9.45)

SUNDAY–Texas RHP Cody Howard (2-0, 0.00) vs. Vanderbilt LHP Devin Futrell (1-0, 1.64)

Dates: March 1-3

Times: 7 p.m. vs. No. 3 LSU on Friday, 1:30 p.m. vs. Texas State on Saturday, 1 p.m. vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt on Sunday

Location: Minute Maid Park

Television: Space City Home Network

Streaming: Astros.com/Youtube

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone