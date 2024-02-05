Longhorns Daily News: ‘Texas is going to have a shot every year’ at SEC, CFP titles, analyst says

The media drumbeat ahead of the Texas Longhorns entering the SEC this summer is growing louder. That includes Late Kick host Josh Pate’s recent prediction of a Texas powerhouse football program to come in the program’s Steve Sarkisian era.

“This could be an evergreen prediction,” Pate said, per 247Sports. “Keep saying it. Like predicting Saban’s retirement — keep predicting it every year, because eventually you’ll get it right. Keep predicting this, because Texas is going to have a shot every year.”

“They had such a shot this past year,” Pate later added. “Think about how perfectly it lined up for Texas. You got the semifinal in New Orleans against a team that’s halfway to Alaska, and then you got the final in Houston. It didn’t happen. Doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”

