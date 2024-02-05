Longhorns Daily News: ‘Texas is going to have a shot every year’ at SEC, CFP titles, analyst says

The media drumbeat ahead of the Texas Longhorns entering the SEC this summer is growing louder. That includes Late Kick host Josh Pate’s recent prediction of a Texas powerhouse football program to come in the program’s Steve Sarkisian era.
“This could be an evergreen prediction,” Pate said, per 247Sports. “Keep saying it. Like predicting Saban’s retirement — keep predicting it every year, because eventually you’ll get it right. Keep predicting this, because Texas is going to have a shot every year.”
“They had such a shot this past year,” Pate later added. “Think about how perfectly it lined up for Texas. You got the semifinal in New Orleans against a team that’s halfway to Alaska, and then you got the final in Houston. It didn’t happen. Doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Vote to see who is the top Texas football alumni in the NFL
Austin American-Statesman: Sign of the times: Texas used billboards to celebrate football signees
Austin American-Statesman: Former Texas football player Richard Hightower shining as NFL coach
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: University of Texas faces a dilemma with Lions—Muny or money?
247Sports: 2024 NFL Mock Draft after Senior Bowl, Kliff Kingsbury to Commanders: Caleb Williams secures No. 1
247Sports: Alumni game provides opportunity for David Pierce, Texas staff to see pitchers tested
Inside Texas: Texas football players who will benefit from a strong winter offseason
Inside Texas: Saturday marks a busy day for Texas Longhorns sports
Inside Texas: Protecting the linebackers in 2024
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Max Abmas takes over down the stretch in 77-66 Texas win over No. 25 TCU
Texas at No. 25 TCU gamethread
Forecasting the 2024 depth chart for Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Non-Texas related NSD storylines to watch, road report from Houston
247Sports: Top247 TE Kiotti Armstrong high on Texas thanks to Steve Sarkisian’s offense, relationships in Austin
247Sports: National Signing Day 2024: Every SEC football team’s most impactful recruit, transfer
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: 2025 Texas commits on the road, East Coast prospect on Horns’ radar
Inside Texas: Question answered: Who are the names to know for Texas in the 2025 class?
Inside Texas: Sunday Scoop: The latest on KJ Lacey, Andrew Marsh, and DeQuane Prevo
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Three observations and a quote from Texas’ win over Kansas State
Inside Texas: Halfway through Big 12 play, Texas can strengthen its March Madness resume in 9 remaining conference games
Our Daily Bears: MBB Scouting Report: Iowa State
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU falls in Saturday showdown with Texas
Frogs O’ War: Monday Morning Point Guard: Inconsistency leads to an uneven week
Frogs O’ War: Football: Three TCU athletes compete at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State loses heartbreaker in Waco
Bring On The Cats: Can Kansas State get back on track in Stillwater?
Rock Chalk Talk: KU Hoops Preview: Sunflower Showdown edition
Black & Gold Banneret: Men’s basketball notches second Top-25 win, 75-64 over No. 23 Oklahoma
Vanquish The Foe: BYU picks up road win over West Virginia behind big night from Fousseyni Traore
Vanquish The Foe: BYU inches up in AP Poll after win over West Virginia
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Jordan Poole’s play has cratered since Draymond Green punched him in the face
SB Nation: Kyle Shanahan’s Super Bowl demons can finally be exorcized vs. Chiefs
SB Nation: The coach who might know him best says the Chiefs’ success starts with Andy Reid
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball beat Kansas State over the weekend.
moving on up #HookEm pic.twitter.com/GwBjicAPw2— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 5, 2024
Loading comments...