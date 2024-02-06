Longhorns Daily News: Texas coach Tashard Choice reportedly compares RB Jaydon Blue to former Alabama star Jahmyr Gibbs

In a conversation with 247Sports a little while back, Texas Longhorns running back coach Tashard Choice compared Jaydon Blue, an incoming third-year player, to the Detroit Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs. Choice recruited Gibbs to Georgia Tech, where the future NFL first rounder would play for two seasons before transferring to Alabama to join Nick Saban and company.

Jaydon Blue goes 69-yards (nice) to the crib!



Really impressive burst of speed and a much needed response. pic.twitter.com/9AcvfrI5NA — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) November 25, 2023

Ahead of Texas men’s basketball’s Big 12 matchup against Iowa State, Texas’ Max Abmas has been named the conference’s latest “Newcomer of the Week.”