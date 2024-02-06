CB Jackson Duffey commits to Texas as a walk on

The Texas Longhorns may be finished with 2024 recruiting ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday, but Assistant Director of Player Personnel John Michael Jones is busy assembling the walk-on class that will arrive on the Forty Acres this fall, adding Smithson Valley cornerback Jackson Duffey on Tuesday.

Excited to announce that I have been admitted to The University of Texas and have accepted a Roster spot on the football team! Thank you @SV_RangerFB for an amazing 4 years! pic.twitter.com/LGBA3NXCRH — Jackson Duffey (@JacksonDuffey7) February 6, 2024

A 6’0, 165-pounder who reports a 4.6 40-yard dash, 4.1 shuttle, and 32-inch vertical, Duffey held offers from Colorado School of Mines, San Diego, and Trinity. As a senior, the Smithson Valley product recorded 43 tackles, 12 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and an interception return for a touchdown in the state semifinals against College Station. On offense, Duffey caught 27 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns while returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, averaging 27.3 yards per return on 18 kickoff returns. Duffey’s social media also indicates that he can play free safety, the position he’ll likely play for the Longhorns.