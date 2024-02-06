Steve Sarkisian promotes four support staffers following departure of Billy Glasscock

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian responded to last week’s departure of Director of Player Personnel Billy Glasscock to the Ole Miss Rebels as the General Manager for Lane Kiffin by making four promotions on his support staff, the school announced on Tuesday.

Coach Sark has announced the following promotions within our recruiting and player personnel staff



Brandon Harris - General Manager

John Michael Jones - Dir. of Player Personnel

Taylor Searels - Dir. of Recruiting

Kyndal Perry - Dir. of Recruiting Operations pic.twitter.com/z86Y1BXOaH — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2024

The headline is the promotion of Brandon Harris into the newly-created General Manager role. Considered a rising star in the industry, Harris was the Director of Recruiting for nearly three years after assuming the role shortly after Sarkisian arrived on the Forty Acres, making enough of an impact that Texas sent him on the recruiting trail following the departure of defensive line coach Bo Davis in January. Harris has been at Texas since 2019 after playing quarterback for LSU and North Carolina and received his previous promotion shortly before interviewing with the Los Angeles Rams for an assistant quarterbacks coach role.

So Grateful for @CoachSark & Everyone we have an opportunity to work with daily. What an incredible opportunity— All Gas, No Brakes . #Granny https://t.co/fr4aw2bxL8 — Brandon Harris (@BrandonHarris) February 7, 2024

John Michael Jones takes over Glasscock’s old role of Director of Player Personnel after leading a walk-on program that produced scholarship players like Michael Taaffe, Jett Bush, and Luke Brockermeyer.

Taylor Searels moves from Director of Recruiting Operations to Director of Recruiting after arriving in Austin three years ago from Vanderbilt, where she served as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting after holding a student recruiting assistant role while she went to Auburn.

Formerly the Recruiting Operations Coordinator, Kyndal Perry takes over the Director of Recruiting Operations role previously held by Searels. A Florida A&M graduate, Perry was the Director of On-Campus Recruiting for a year before arriving on the Forty Acres.