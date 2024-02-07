Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian confirms Quinn Ewers will start at QB in 2024

In a recent report at the Austin American-Statesman, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed during a National Signing Day press conference that incoming redshirt junior Quinn Ewers will again be Texas’ starter under center going into the 2024 season.

“Quinn’s our starter,” Sarkisian said, per the Statesman.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Steve Sarkisian says Quinn Ewers will start over Arch Manning in 2024

247Sports: A Player I’m Excited About: Texas uptick the last five games coincides with Chendall Weaver’s minutes doubling

247Sports: SEC football power rankings: Texas, Oklahoma join conference’s top programs ahead of 2024 season

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian and the Shanahan style of offense

Inside Texas: How colleges scout the ways opponents pressure, blitz, and defend the red zone

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Late comeback attempt by Texas falls short in 70-65 loss to No. 14 Iowa State

Texas vs. No. 14 Iowa State gamethread

Steve Sarkisian promotes four support staffers following departure of Billy Glasscock

CB Jackson Duffey commits to Texas as a walk on

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: What does national signing day mean to Texas? This year, not much

Dallas Morning News: Texas football 2024 national signing day: Ranking the Longhorns’ high school signees

247Sports: Grading Texas’ 2024 recruiting class

247Sports: Culture, connections to Texas have the Longhorns in the mix for 2026 LB Kosi Okpala

Inside Texas: Fast-rising 2025 CB Courtland Guillory talks Texas, recruitment

Inside Texas: Texas is in a great early position with 2025 EDGE recruiting

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: No. 13 Baylor rides the run to a 79-73 win over Texas Tech

Frogs O’ War: 2025 TCU football recruiting news

Wide Right & Natty Lite: The Cyclones leave Austin with a W!

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Analytics predicts winner for Super Bowl LVIII

SB Nation: Taylor Swift’s real NFL screen time is so much lower than you think

SB Nation: How the Chiefs can beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 according to their NFC West rivals

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Here’s a blast from the past.