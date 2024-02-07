Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian confirms Quinn Ewers will start at QB in 2024

In a recent report at the Austin American-Statesman, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed during a National Signing Day press conference that incoming redshirt junior Quinn Ewers will again be Texas’ starter under center going into the 2024 season.
“Quinn’s our starter,” Sarkisian said, per the Statesman.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
