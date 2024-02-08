 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: In Super Bowl matchup, Texas alum Kyle Shanahan can define NFL legacy as 49ers HC

Plus: Damn, we’re really going to miss Xavier Worthy

By Xander Peters
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII San Francisco 49ers Press Conference Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan — a former wide receiver for the Texas Longhorns — has come close to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy amidst a rain of confetti.

But not close enough, as both an offensive coordinator and head coach.

Is it too soon to think about what legacy means for Shanahan as a coach?

The Texas alum was asked something along those lines earlier this week.

  • You’re really just here to think about Xavier Worthy anyway. So, here you go.

