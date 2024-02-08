Longhorns Daily News: In Super Bowl matchup, Texas alum Kyle Shanahan can define NFL legacy as 49ers HC

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan — a former wide receiver for the Texas Longhorns — has come close to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy amidst a rain of confetti.
But not close enough, as both an offensive coordinator and head coach.
Is it too soon to think about what legacy means for Shanahan as a coach?
The Texas alum was asked something along those lines earlier this week.
Kyle Shanahan was asked what he wants his legacy to look like pic.twitter.com/JbMifcDRe2— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 8, 2024
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Sarkisian ‘borderline obsessed’ with getting Texas to the top
Austin American-Statesman: Texas searching for answers after latest home loss
247Sports: The Insider: Breaking down Steve Sarkisian’s early assessment of the 2024 Longhorns
247Sports: What Steve Sarkisian said about each Texas signee
247Sports: With the standard set, Steve Sarkisian expects the defensive tackle spot to again be a strength in 2024
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian emphasizes continuity at coordinator roles, praises new staff additions
Inside Texas: Texas football roster info, scholarship totals at each position entering spring football
Inside Texas: Texas’ growing run zone game
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
How Texas rebuilt the WR room in a month
Steve Sarkisian on Texas coaching staff continuity, additions of Johnny Nansen and Kenny Baker
Steve Sarkisian calls Brandon Harris a ‘rock star’ and describes new General Manager role
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Austin American-Statesman: Texas football finished its 2024 class early and concentrated on 2025
Austin American-Statesman: Where does Texas football recruiting rank after its first cycle in the SEC?
Austin American-Statesman: With no signings, Steve Sarkisian still had something to say
Dallas Morning News: How Carrollton Newman Smith’s Nic Codie became state of Texas’ No. 1 basketball recruit
247Sports: Recapping the nine Texas Longhorns football signees including in the final Top247 for 2024
247Sports: Aldine Nimitz three-star LB Javar Thomas reacts to Texas offer
247Sports: The off-field recruiting aces of the 2024 recruiting cycle
Inside Texas: The latest on Texas and 4-star DT DJ Sanders
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Baylor is catching fire. How far did it climb in Big 12 power rankings?
Dallas Morning News: Gary Patterson to join Baylor staff as senior consultant, reports say
Our Daily Bears: Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades named to 2024 College Football Playoff selection committee
Frogs O’ War: 2025 TCU football recruiting news
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Brock Purdy might be an actual child, and these 8 photos prove it
SB Nation: Andy Reid retirement rumors and how they affect Chiefs’ dynasty bid, explained
SB Nation: NBA teams who did the best job saving their billionaire owners money at the trade deadline, ranked
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- You’re really just here to think about Xavier Worthy anyway. So, here you go.
Here’s just under 5 minutes of Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy highlights.— College Football Alerts (@CFBAlerts_) January 26, 2024
Projected first round NFL draft pick and an absolute speedster. pic.twitter.com/mkbqJdJpa8
Loading comments...